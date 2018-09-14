Corruption fight: Buhari boxing the air – SDP chieftain— 14th September 2018
Okwe Obi, Abuja
A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and a presidential aspirant, John Dara, has described President Muhammedu Buhari’s fight against corruption as merely ‘boxing the air.’
Dara, who contested the 2011 presidential election, stated this, on Friday, when he picked the SDP nomination form at the party’s secretariat, in Abuja.
When elected president, he promised to fight corruption comprehensively devoid of party affiliation or consanguinity.
“You must adopt a holistic approach. It is not enough to catch a thief, you must find out what is the cause of corruption in Nigeria.
“A situation where workers are not being paid living wages and you say you are fighting corruption then you are just boxing in the air, you are fighting the shadow of corruption.
READ ALSO: 2019: Lamido charges PDP members not to give in to APC ‘antics’
“The truth is that corruption has causes. We must close the taps of corruption and ensure that all Nigerians will unite to fight corruption,’ he added.
He said that defeating president Buhari will not be a rocket science, also adding that women and youth would come first in his government.
“It is not difficult to defeat President Buhari today. The youths have every reason to be discouraged and almost give up on the country.
“But, it shows the resilience of the youths that they have bounced back and made themselves a force to be reckon with.
“I am the bridge between the very old and the very young; the north and the south. I understand these yearnings and my goal is to get the youths and women to take charge of the commanding height of the polity of Nigeria.
“The truth is that any nation that is being run by people who are too old, weak and sick cannot fulfill our destiny.
“And therefore the young people in Nigeria who are excelling in every field of endeavour should be brought on board, the same thing with the women.
“I am excited that a nation like Rwanda has 50 per cent of its parliament populated by women.
“I see no reason why we should not consciously engineer our polity in such a manner women would find it easy to participate, compete and to win.
“And I believe that only when women are fully mobilised before we can get our best,” he argued.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Nigeria’s reputation worrisome, says Gana10th September 2018
-
2019: Why APC, PDP will be dislodged9th September 2018
-
My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Amb. Osakwe9th September 2018
Latest
Corruption fight: Buhari boxing the air – SDP chieftain— 14th September 2018
Okwe Obi, Abuja A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and a presidential aspirant, John Dara, has described President Muhammedu Buhari’s fight against corruption as merely ‘boxing the air.’ Dara, who contested the 2011 presidential election, stated this, on Friday, when he picked the SDP nomination form at the party’s secretariat, in Abuja. When…
-
Zamfara Govt. commiserates with community over attacks— 14th September 2018
NAN The Zamfara government on Friday sent a five-man delegation to Badarawa Community in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state, to commiserate with the community on the latest bandit attacks in the town. On Sept. 12, gunmen unleashed another deadly attack on Badarawa community, killing 11 people and wounding 24 others. Zamafara has…
-
Salvador urges supporters to register with APC— 14th September 2018
Remi Adefulu Immediate past chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter, Moshood Salvador has called on his supporters to register with the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said it is necessary for them to register so they would be fully integrated into the party and be stakeholders with full rights and privileges….
-
Lagos speaker endorses Ashafa’s opponent, Osinowo for Senate— 14th September 2018
Chinelo Obogo Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has endorsed the lawmaker representing Kosofe State Constituency 1, Sikiru Osinowo, for the Lagos East senatorial district seat. Speaking yesterday at Osinowo’s formal declaration to contest the election, yesterday, Obasa described the four-time lawmaker as a competent and hardworking man, who has the…
-
Nigeria has over 22m housing deficit – Oyewole— 14th September 2018
As real estate investment club debuts Maduka Nweke The Chairman, Petra Real Estate Investment Club, Mr. Emmanuel A. Oyewole, has said that the government is not doing much to address the housing deficits in the country. Oyewole who spoke at the press briefing during the launching of the Club at the NECA Building in Lagos…
-
Entertainment
Davido Cancels US Tour To Focus On NYSC— 14th September 2018
The singer made this known on Friday, on his Instagram page, where he revealed that the dates of his tour conflicts with his NYSC programme. Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has rescheduled his United States tour to focus on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, which he is currently undergoing. The…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Starvation looms on the Plateau— 14th September 2018
“We are pleading for government intervention because hunger and starvation is looming in our communities…” Gyang Bere, Jos A fresh trouble is in the offing on the Plateau. It is another dark and indeed a tragic moment for traumatized farmers in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi local governments in Plateau State. This is because their farms with…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos— 14th September 2018
IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so. Job Osazuwa The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields. READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria…
Education Review
1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award— 14th September 2018
On this day in September 1999, Professor Chinua Achebe won the maiden National Creativity Award. Achebe was born Albert Chinualu-mogu Achebe and was a Nigerian novelist, poet, professor and critic. His first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) was also considered his magnum opus and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Raised…
-
TSWeekend
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
Opinion
When what we eat turns poisonous— 14th September 2018
We are what we eat! We are a reflection of what we daily take in as food and water. To a large extent, a man’s health is determined by his nutrition Kayode Ojewale “Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food” – Hippocrates (460 – 370BC), Greek Doctor Chief Audu Ogbeh,…
Columnists
-
Political rumbles in Lagos State— 14th September 2018
Are those who trigger political rumbles power-drunk dictators? Most unlikely, but, if they are, the fact remains that dictators do not operate all alone. Duro Onabule In very lucky circumstances, tremors always precede earthquakes, in which case a dash can be made for survival or to minimise either casualty figures or magnitude figures or magnitude of…
-
A case for sacrificial leadership— 14th September 2018
We have come to that point in our political evolution where we must be willing to be messianic, that is, sacrificial in our disposition towards Nigeria. Chris Okotie Politics is essentially the negotiation of instrumentality for a place and for a time. Every political agenda is predicated on an ideological philosophy that finds expression in…
-
Quality of decision determines success— 14th September 2018
A great decision is as good as dead if not implemented. If God had stopped after making the decision to create man, you and I would not exist today. Ladi Ayodeji Decision: This eight-letter word is like the trigger of a loaded gun, it may look small but it is yet powerful. The decisions we…
-
Between Atiku’s vague restructuring and Osinbanjo’s pretensious good governance— 14th September 2018
When Osinbajo described Atiku’s quest for restructuring as vague, suggesting instead an emphasis on good governance, he was right… Majeed Dahiru The clamour for restructuring has become heightened today in Nigeria in a manner comparable to the “on Aburi we stand” clamour by Nigerians of South East origin following the unfortunate incidents of the January…
-
Nuggets on back pain— 13th September 2018
Preventive measures for back pain are more cost-effective and it works. Curative measures could be unreliable and expensive Charles Ehirim • Back pain can occur for no apparent reason and at any point on the spine. So don’t think that there must be a serious event such as accident, lifting weight, etc. that could be…
-
Restructuring: Osinbajo repent— 13th September 2018
Let us all repent and do it all over again. Let’s start talking to ourselves seriously about restructuring. It is the true federalism with no iota of doubt or pretence. Femi Adeoti From head to toe, there is nothing federal about our present weird character. This awkward type of our own federalism is heavily skewed and…
-
Pancreatic hormone secreting cancers— 13th September 2018
The diagnoses of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are often delayed as a result of paucity of specific symptoms. Emmanuel Enabulele In our previous outing on dealing with the lesions affecting the anatomical area referred to as the foregut, we had tried to briefly discuss cancer of the pancreas. We had concentrated on the cancer derived from…
-
The Bianca Ojukwu controversy— 13th September 2018
As Bianca raises her hand to be counted as a contestant in the forthcoming senatorial election, cockroaches have escaped from the cupboard. Alvan Ewuzie Election periods have a tendency to ignite controversies. In jostling for party tickets and votes, politicians apply every trick in the book. They unravel hidden cockroaches in the cupboards of opponents…
-
Ibrahim Goni: A testament of courage— 13th September 2018
Ibrahim Goni happened on the scene of an agency of government no one in his right mind would want to superintend. Frank Meke Ibrahim Goni, Nigeria’s Conservator-General, is not only a man of courage but also full of faith in our country in these trying times. He speaks little, a man of measured words, a…
-
The hidden treasures of cocoyam— 13th September 2018
Cocoyam contains high levels of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and various other phenolic antioxidants, which help to boost the immune system Fr. Anselm Adodo Cocoyam used to be an ordinary stable in Nigerian homes in the past. Then we went to school, and became ‘educated.’ The result is that we lost interest in our local…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply