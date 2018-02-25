Corruption: African leaders should learn from Zuma’s exit

Brown chimezie

The Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, Thailand, Eze Ambassador Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche has call on African leaders to learn from the former South African leader, Jacob Zuma who voluntarily stepped down after allegations of corruption.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, Ezeneche explained that with globalisation and information Technology, it was no longer fashionable to hold on to power at all cost.

While citing example of other leaders like Mugabe and Ethiopian president who stepped down after years of protest, Ezeneche described it as a healthy development for African countries.

On the story of snake allegedly swallowing #35million in JAMB, Ezeneche described it as ridiculous. “In this modern era, how can such fabulous story be emanating from Nigeria? I therefore call on Nigerian government to bring perpetrators of that crime to book so as to serve as examples to others.”

Furthermore, the peace Ambassador call on every Nigerian leader at all level of governance that is under probe to willingly step down so as to pave way for fair trial.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his fight against corruption, Ezeneche said age is however slowing him down from fighting the scourge the way he did 30 years ago, he thus call on the president to complete his tenure and give way for others Nigerians with youthful vigour to continue from where he stopped.