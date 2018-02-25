The Sun News
Corruption: African leaders should learn from Zuma’s exit

— 25th February 2018

 Brown chimezie

The Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, Thailand, Eze Ambassador Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche has call on African leaders to learn from the former South African leader, Jacob Zuma who voluntarily stepped down after allegations of corruption.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, Ezeneche explained that with globalisation and information  Technology,  it was no longer fashionable to hold on to power at all cost.

While citing example of other leaders like Mugabe and Ethiopian president who stepped  down after years of protest,  Ezeneche described  it as a healthy development  for African countries.

On the story of snake allegedly swallowing #35million in JAMB, Ezeneche described it as ridiculous. “In this modern era, how can such fabulous story be emanating from Nigeria? I therefore call on Nigerian government to bring perpetrators of that crime to book so as to serve as examples to others.”

Furthermore, the peace Ambassador call on every Nigerian leader at all level of governance that is under probe to willingly step down so as to pave way for fair trial.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his fight against corruption,  Ezeneche said age is however slowing him down from fighting  the scourge the way he did 30 years ago, he thus call on the president to complete  his tenure and give way for others Nigerians with youthful vigour to continue  from where  he stopped.

