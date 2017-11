From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The corpse of the late wife of the former governor of Gombe State, Hajiya Yelwa Mohammed Danjuma Goje, is billed to arrive the country on Wednesday and will be committed to mother earth on Thursday, a family source has said.

The family, in a statement by Ahmad Mohammed Goje, said the corpse had left the United States of America and would soon arrive the country. The funeral prayer according to the family has been fixed for tomorrow, Thursday in Gombe.

The family had earlier postponed the funeral of late Mrs. Goje twice, following the challenges of securing an aircraft to convey her corpse to the country‎.