16 Corps members abscond during service in Sokoto

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than sixteen members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) are reported to have absconded during their year service in Sokoto State.

NYSC coordinator in the State, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, disclosed this on Thursday during the passing out ceremony of 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 set.

He said the errant Corps members were not among the total of 1,659 graduating from the scheme in the state.

Abubakar noted that the Corps members in question would repeat their service year as stipulated.

The coordinator mentioned six Corps members who distinguish themselves during the compulsory national service year.

He said they were outstanding in the areas of their primary assignments, community development programme, general conduct as well as their contributions during the orientation exercise.

“Two others will receive the prestigious Sultan Award for their acceptance to serve in rural area and outstanding contributions towards uplifting the educational standard of their host communities,” Abubakar said.

He admonished the outgoing Corps members to put into practice the lessons of discipline, hard work, dedication and honesty which society needs for development.

“You are expected to bring to bear all that you have learnt through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship development programs to become self reliant,” the coordinator advised.