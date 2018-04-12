The Sun News
Sokoto CORPS members abcond

16 Corps members abscond during service in Sokoto

— 12th April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than sixteen members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) are reported to have absconded during their year service in Sokoto State.

NYSC coordinator in the State, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, disclosed this on Thursday during the passing out ceremony of 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 set.

He said the errant Corps members were not among the total of 1,659 graduating from the scheme in the state.

Abubakar noted that the Corps members in question would repeat their service year as stipulated.

The coordinator mentioned six Corps members who distinguish themselves during the compulsory national service year.

He said they were outstanding in the areas of their primary assignments, community development programme, general conduct as well as their contributions during the orientation exercise.

“Two others will receive the prestigious Sultan Award for their acceptance to serve in rural area and outstanding contributions towards uplifting the educational standard of their host communities,” Abubakar said.

He admonished the outgoing Corps members to put into practice the lessons of discipline, hard work, dedication and honesty which society needs for development.

“You are expected to bring to bear all that you have learnt through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship development programs to become self reliant,” the coordinator advised.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th April 2018 at 7:07 pm
    There’s nothing call NYSC in this natives territory under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Your existence and future worldwide is only secured under the natives Disintegrated Republics which you must defend now with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

