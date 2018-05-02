Corps member begins N15m CDS project in Imo

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 corps member in Imo State, Miss Oluwatosin Fatunbi, has begun a N15 million museum project as part of her Community Development Service (CDS) in the state.

The project was cited at the Imo State zoological garden and is expected to be completed at the end of June, according to Dr. Frances Abioye, the Zoo Manager.

Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Dominic Mgbeanulu, who performed the foundation laying ceremony, on Wednesday, described the corps member as a role model who should be emulated by others.

Mgbeanulu, who also presented a cheque of N 1 million as part of counterpart fund from the zoo, noted that Fatunbi has set a positive goal for her future.

He said the proposed museum will go a long way in enhancing the capacity of the zoo, adding that Fatunbi’s decision to build a museum will definitely bring her in the limelight and also help her pursue her future.

In her speech, Fatunbi said she decided to embark on the project to boost tourism center in Imo.

According to Fatunbi, “When I was posted to the zoo, I discovered that the existing museum in Imo zoo has been outdated and needed an ultramodern facility.

“I want to be known for something in Imo and I embarked on this journey as part of my contribution to this state as a corps member”, she said.

Meanwhile, the zoo Manager, Dr. Abioye, said the management of the zoo would assist Fatunbi to achieve her dream.

Abioye also said the museum would serve as both research center and tourism cite when completed.