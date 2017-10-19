COPA Lagos: Sand Super Eagles coach laments lack of time for preparations

Audu Ejo, Head Coach, Sand Super Eagles, says he is constrained by time in preparing the team for the upcoming COPA Lagos Beach Soccer competition.

Ejo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the Sand Super Eagles would need a longer period to prepare to enable them to be at par with their opponents.

“The problem we are having with our preparation for COPA Lagos since last year is that the time to prepare for it is too short.

“Last year our preparation was just like 10 days before the competition, and you know the preparation was bad.

“We are asking for at least a period of one month, or three weeks to prepare because most of other teams like Holland play UEFA beach soccer competitions which keeps them busy and this team is coming to COPA Lagos,’’ he said.

The three-time consecutive winner of the COPA Lagos since its inception in 2011 told NAN that the team would strive to return to its winning ways.

“It has been three years since we last won the trophy.

“I know that by the grace of God we will make our country proud,’’the coach said.

The 2017 edition of the annual global beach soccer tournament, COPA Lagos, organised by Kinetic Sports will hold from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10 at the Eko Atlantic City.

Unlike in the previous editions, this year’s edition will feature a combination of sports, music, fashion, and celebrity parade to entertain fans.

(Source: NAN)