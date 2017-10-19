The Sun News
COPA Lagos: Sand Super Eagles coach laments lack of time for preparations
19th October 2017 - Reps probe N895bn FG payment to NBET, DISCOs
19th October 2017 - EFCC re-arraigns auto coy MD, one other over alleged N160m fraud
19th October 2017 - Anambra guber: PDP dismisses suspension claims
19th October 2017 - Two docked for defrauding Indian of $13,275
19th October 2017 - Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Nov. 1 for further hearing
19th October 2017 - 1,300 renounce cultism in Rivers after attending Deeper Life crusade
19th October 2017 - PDP Chairmanship: Fayose restates call for single candidate from S’ West
19th October 2017 - Alleged graft: Magu should be jailed for illegal arrest of Ekiti officials, says Assembly
19th October 2017 - Jonathan greets Gowon @ 83
COPA Lagos: Sand Super Eagles coach laments lack of time for preparations

— 19th October 2017

Audu Ejo, Head Coach, Sand Super Eagles, says he is constrained by time in preparing the team for the upcoming COPA Lagos Beach Soccer competition.

Ejo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the Sand Super Eagles would need a longer period to prepare to enable them to be at par with their opponents.

“The problem we are having with our preparation for COPA Lagos since last year is that the time to prepare for it is too short.

“Last year our preparation was just like 10 days before the competition, and you know the preparation was bad.

“We are asking for at least a period of one month, or three weeks to prepare because most of other teams like Holland play UEFA beach soccer competitions which keeps them busy and this team is coming to COPA Lagos,’’ he said.

The three-time consecutive winner of the COPA Lagos since its inception in 2011 told NAN that the team would strive to return to its winning ways.

“It has been three years since we last won the trophy.

“I know that by the grace of God we will make our country proud,’’the coach said.

The 2017 edition of the annual global beach soccer tournament, COPA Lagos, organised by Kinetic Sports will hold from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10 at the Eko Atlantic City.

Unlike in the previous editions, this year’s edition will feature a combination of sports, music, fashion, and celebrity parade to entertain fans.

(Source: NAN)

Latest

Reps probe N895bn FG payment to NBET, DISCOs

— 19th October 2017

  From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja    The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Power to investigate the ₦701 billion payment assurance facility and the ₦194 billion interest payment approved by the federal government to ensure funding for gas supply and generation sub-sectors of the electricity industry.  The committee is to report back to…

  • EFCC re-arraigns auto coy MD, one other over alleged N160m fraud

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Lukman Olabiyi The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned the Managing Director of First Options Motors Company Ltd, Wali Olayiwola Akande, and his company the Lagos State High Court, at an Igbosere court over alleged N160million fraud. Akande and First Options Motors were docked before Justice Sybil Nwaka on an eight-count charge…

  • Anambra guber: PDP dismisses suspension claims

    — 19th October 2017

    The People Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has laughed off the purported suspension of its Caretaker Committee by an unknown and self serving group of persons who it said have no bearing on the fortunes of the party in the state. The Caretaker Committee of PDP in the state had, in an earlier press…

  • Two docked for defrauding Indian of $13,275

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Lukman Olabiyi Two young men were, on Thuirsday, docked before the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, for allegedly swindling an Indian national, Mr. Yaser De Zhkam, to the tune of $13,275. The accused, Eze Okonkwo and Okechukwu Ariguzo, were arraigned before Justice Rilwan Aikawa by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC…

  • Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Nov. 1 for further hearing

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi Magistrate Court, presided over by Isaac Ajim, has adjourned to November 1, the case between Benue State Government and a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, for further hearing. Governor Samuel Ortom had headed to court after Tsav, in a letter, accused him of awarding contract…

