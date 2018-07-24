Coomassie: Dickson condoles with IGP

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has commiserated with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, on the death of former IGP, Ibrahim Coomassie.

The governor said the late IGP was one of the finest in the history of policing in Nigeria.

While praying God for the repose of his soul, Dickson, who himself was a police officer, also prayed God to give the police and his family the fortitude to bear the loss, which, he said, is clearly irredeemable.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, quoted Dickson as having made the remarks yesterday when he paid a condolence visit on Idris at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Coomassie was IGP between 1993 and 1999.

Idris thanked Dickson for the visit and commended him for being a good ambassador of the Nigeria Police.