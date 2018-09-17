Convoluted primaries in Abia— 17th September 2018
Abia State needs a fresh breath and clean break from the past 11 years-plus of retardation and stagnancy. Ikpeazu cannot drive the needed change…
Ebere Wabara
In a demonstrable abuse of democracy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 made the process so simple and antithetical to equity for former governors who did not accomplish anything for eight years to unrestrainedly become members of the upper legislative chamber on a platter of silver! It is only in Nigeria that this kind of absurdity can happen. Ex-governors who should be publicly interrogated for their shambolic tenures and most likely dispatched to maximum prison yards for eternal confinement are patted on the back with senatorial recompense!
If the PDP took this decision with a caveat that only governors who attained a 60 percentage performance threshold will get automatic nomination and representation at subsequent polls, there would be no reservations. But to now endorse executive governors’ leadership mediocrity and discredited governance through the instrumentality of consensual deals is irresponsible, to say the least.
READ ALSO: October Convention: Tension in PDP
The implication of this kind of duplicitous arrangement is that serving or incoming governors on the platform of the PDP now have the liberty and leeway to carry on unaccountably and nonchalantly towards the people’s feelings. This is an official institutionalization of a novel paradigm of insensitivity and a culture of impunity, despotism and haughtiness of incomparability! I cannot fathom how the party arrived at this crossroads.
I also do not comprehend the premium the PDP places on its governors as to depend on them for victory in their respective states. Except for a few distinguished governors who can sway their followers and the grassroots population, most governors are liabilities unto themselves and their party! Except if the PDP is creatively saying that these governors have a manipulative way of guaranteeing (euphemism for rigging, other ingenious forms of electoral fraud and unmitigated violence on all oppositional forces amid a surfeit of propagandist dubiousness), there is no justificatory basis for this blatant unilateralism on issues affecting our collectivity.
This is why there is erosion of confidence in state electoral commissions which are seen as appendages of respective governors. In fact, SIECs are not better than local governments in terms of their relationship with some governors who may decide to be bullies and official (constitutionally-approved) bandits! Most governors are the custodians of local government allocations and give out a fraction to hapless and fretful chairmen who cannot raise eyebrows for obvious reasons.
From the foregoing synopsis of the undemocratic credentials of the PDP, which is responsible for the non-deepening of our democracy and vaulting rascality of some governors, we come to my state, Abia, where the PDP zoning formula has been upturned and yet everyone is keeping mum.
Long before the current dispensation in the state, it had been agreed by all stakeholders and the PDP leadership over the years that 2015 should be the turn of patient Ukwa-Ngwa axis (Abia South) to produce the governor of the state. In the build-up to next year’s elections, all sorts of characters —including visible mediocrities — have come up in the past few months as aspirants for this “reserved” position for people of my community and our immediate neighbours, the Ngwa extraction. The exclusiveness of this right is borne out of the fact that since the creation of the state, nobody from this zone has occupied the semblance of Government House, Umuahia.
Issuing from this understanding and unwritten law that is not opaque or strange to anyone is the silence of the national PDP on developments in God’s Own State vis-à-vis who succeeds Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in a few months’ time. I had expected the national headquarters of the PDP would have called these governorship pretenders to order by telling them to adhere to internal party mechanisms and zoning guidelines. That way, the ongoing travesty of fundamental electoral rights of eminently qualified aspirants from Ukwa-Ngwa would not be in needless jeopardy because the crowd of PDP aspirants bespeaks of untidiness and contravenes the Ukwa-Ngwa inalienability in these matters. I blame the national leadership of the PDP for allowing such a travesty to go unchallenged. Voter docility is still very high in our country. Otherwise, such establishment candidates would suffer irredeemable and incurable electoral defeat and hemorrhage such that in their life they will never subscribe to cronyism again!
READ ALSO: Abia 2019: Ukwa-Ngwa resurrects!
Is there anything like cerebral politics where some measure of intellectualism can come to the fore instead of the pigeon-hole where it has been clamped into? I ask this question because most politicians behave in a manner that makes one shudder at some manifestations. In a democratic dispensation, why must the space be constricted to disadvantage genuine aspirants and favour a stooge? Is it possible for our politics to be seminal so that discussions and decisions can be based on principles?
Abia State needs a fresh breath and clean break from the past 11 years-plus of retardation and stagnancy. Ikpeazu cannot drive the needed change considering his systemic attachment to T. A. Orji. If mistakenly, God forbid, Ikpeazu gets a second mandate, Abia would be worse than what it is now going by Ikpeazu’s dismal antecedents and current abysmal profile in the state! Ikpeazu’s post-first-term doom will be irretrievably beyond any messianic remediation—a herculean task for the most probable next governor, Dr. Alex Otti, a first-class economist! I make the foregoing declarations with a sense of esteemed candour and responsibility on the grounds that we have had similar cases in the past (and currently) and the results were (and are) beyond description.
In political strategies, there is an acceptable modicum of oppositional intervention. It is never a smooth drive to victory, ultimately. Most times, success evolves from titanic battles resulting in pyrrhic victories. Issuing from this democratic norm, grassroots campaigns are usually the main condiment in definition of people’s choices and preferences based on personal or group evaluative capacities. It is not expected, therefore, that the electioneering process should be a do-or-die affair with deliberate circulation of falsehood and crude indulgence in smear campaigns — all aimed at misrepresenting an aspirant with obviously brightest prospects. Zonal campaigns should be based on facts and the electorate allowed to make their own responsible choices — not influenced by distorted and usually vicious campaigns by some petrified supporters of one or two contestants.
In the case of my cousin, Sir (Chief) Marc Wabara, who is profoundly interested in the Abia South Senatorial District poll next year on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I can understand the inevitability of the ongoing campaigns of hate against him in the social media and other nondescript arenas. His intimidating credentials should give anyone in the race sleepless nights hence the compulsive need to pull him down at all costs ahead of the race. It is on record that he is the aspirant with the best anticipatory victory profile based on his superlative and holistic pedigree.
In all of these scenarios, there is an imperative need for all stakeholders to show restraint, maturity and responsibility in their campaigns for aspirants. Instead of hiring unprofessional and charlatanistic fellows to interminably pour venoms on some aspirants, there is absolute necessity to evolve constructive engagements of all concerned in the build-up to the senatorial election.
It should not be expected that a distinguished and eminent aspirant in the personage of Marc Wabara would employ gangsters to embark on unrestrained deployment of propaganda in justification of his candidacy and destruction of other aspirants in the social media or other channels and frequencies. He is too elevated and refined for such intemperateness.
READ ALSO: Trump slams social media firms for ‘silencing millions’
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Presidency: N/Central must present one candidate – Saraki17th September 2018
-
EFCC places Fayose on watch list17th September 2018
-
I’ll support your presidential ambition, IBB tells senate president17th September 2018
Latest
Wike to Amaechi: You’re cause of APC crises in Rivers— 17th September 2018
Amaechi allegedly said: “Wike is panicking, sponsoring APC members to cause confusion; he must go in 2019.” Cletus Amaechi Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that Minister of Transportation, Chubuike Rotimi Amaechi, is responsible for the crises in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). READ ALSO: Refusal to sign Electoral Act, plot to…
-
Rivers, Abia: I didn’t endorse any guber aspirant – Buhari— 17th September 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted reports about his endorsement of any governorship aspirant in Rivers and Abia states and in any other state across the country. READ ALSO: Reasons we’ve many Northern presidential aspirants contesting against Buhari – Hon Aminu Sulaiman In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and…
-
Kalu condoles with Aare Adams, over father’s death— 17th September 2018
Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Ganiyu Adams, over the passing of his father, Pa Lamidi Adams. READ ALSO: Gani Adams calls for S’West summit over kidnapping, insecurity According to Kalu, regardless of age, the role of a father in a child’s life cannot be…
-
Buhari has history of failure, vote him out – Senator Owie— 17th September 2018
Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Contact Committee, Senator Roland Owie, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has ‘a history of ethnocentrism and failure’ and has asked Nigerians to vote him out. READ ALSO: Owie advocates North, South East presidency for next 8 years Senator Owie spoke against the backdrop of Buhari’s appointment of the…
-
Presidency: N/Central must present one candidate – Saraki— 17th September 2018
Meanwhile, presidential aspirant Dr Jonah David Jang has asked the PDP to zone the presidency to the Middle Belt and not the North Central. Gyang Bere, Jos Senate President and PDP presidential aspirant Dr Bukola Saraki has urged the North Central geopolitical zone to present one presidential candidate ahead of the party’s primary. READ ALSO: 2019: PDP…
-
Entertainment
Masari, Moghalu, Jack-Rich Tein Jr, Ateke Tom for Peace Achievers Awards— 16th September 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Fun seekers in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, are already upbeat as the September 22 date for the 2018 edition of the distinguished Peace Achievers Awards and Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria draw closer. This year’s annual event is holding at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel with Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Why I’ll stop my daughter from acting –Monalisa Chinda— 15th September 2018
CHRISTIAN AGADIBE The joy of every parent is to see his or her child walk in his or her footsteps or choose the same career after them, but for Nollywood superstar, Monalisa Chinda, the reverse is the case. The mother of one revealed that she wouldn’t allow her daughter to nurse a career in acting….
Literary Review
Typography art is the new facial – Michael Adedeji— 14th September 2018
While it may seem like a mystery to understand, Adedeji makes it so effortlessly attractive, constructing facial expressions in words. Olamide Babatunde Blurring the lines that border a face and reshaping it into words of hope and inspiration is a tactical and deliberate effort aimed at making a statement for Michael Adedeji whose impulse is…
-
Lifeline
IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos— 14th September 2018
IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so. Job Osazuwa The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields. READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria…
Education Review
1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award— 14th September 2018
On this day in September 1999, Professor Chinua Achebe won the maiden National Creativity Award. Achebe was born Albert Chinualu-mogu Achebe and was a Nigerian novelist, poet, professor and critic. His first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) was also considered his magnum opus and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Raised…
-
TSWeekend
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
Opinion
As political power goes to the highest bidders— 17th September 2018
The high cost of accessing political power is at the heart of the ever increasing incident of financial corruption as perpetrated by not a few politicians Ayo Oyoze Baje The recent public outrage raised over the high cost of nomination forms for aspirants vying for different political posts on the platforms of the two major…
Columnists
-
Convoluted primaries in Abia— 17th September 2018
Abia State needs a fresh breath and clean break from the past 11 years-plus of retardation and stagnancy. Ikpeazu cannot drive the needed change… Ebere Wabara In a demonstrable abuse of democracy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 made the process so simple and antithetical to equity for former governors who did not accomplish…
-
Business of purchasing form— 17th September 2018
In the new business of purchasing form for someone to contest for an office, you do not need to even know the fellow for whom you are purchasing the form. Andy Ezeani The report came out of Ghana not too long ago, of a new art form that had evolved into a vibrant enterprise and…
-
That China loan trap— 17th September 2018
The worst thing that can befall any nation is to default in its loan obligations to China. Some countries have bitter tales to tell for falling into china’s loan trap. Tony Iwuoma China has since emerged as the world’s latest superpower. It has taken on the world and growing in leaps and bounds and in some…
-
Is Nigeria wired to be player in the knowledge age?— 16th September 2018
The foundation of the knowledge society can only be laid in Nigeria if its government is prepared to invest heavily in the prerequisites of such a society Tunji Olaopa What I want to expound on in this article is what I consider to be a pivotal core of the infrastructural deficit challenge that faces Nigeria….
-
The “lifeless” Buhari controversy— 16th September 2018
If President Buhari refuses to hold a Presidential Chat and Debate, I would have no choice than to agree with President Trump that our President is “lifeless”. Ralph Egbu I am zooming in on this topic because of the important lessons it has for us in terms of developing a sound political culture. For those…
-
You must be a Nigerian…(2)— 16th September 2018
Politicians all over the world can be unpredictable, treacherous and lecherous. But Nigerian politicians top the chart. Ken Ugbechie We return to the concept of what makes Nigerians unique. Going by the torrent of reactions elicited by the prefatory piece of last week, it is inevitable for me to burrow further into peculiar behavioural mutations…
-
Vital business etiquette rules— 16th September 2018
Don’t simply hand out business cards to everyone you meet. It’s a bit aggressive unless you’re on a sales call. Ada Obaje As times change, so do social norms for personal and professional behavior, but that doesn’t mean basic etiquette doesn’t matter. Performance and quality are important, too, of course, but not exclusively. We sometimes…
-
‘My girlfriend blackmailing me with demands’— 16th September 2018
My girlfriend has started blackmailing me with “if you love me you will treat my family as your own.” What should I do? Njideka Nwapa-Ibuka Dear NJIGIRL, I have a girlfriend who is four years older than I. We have been friends for a long time. Her family values our friendship but recently I have…
-
Reasons dating while heartbroken never WORKS— 16th September 2018
You just can’t see someone for who they really are when you are still heartbroken over someone else. You are in a fog. Your perspective is cloudy. Kate Halim When you are heartbroken, the temptation to just drown your pain in new attention, affection, sex, or a fling is strong. But, dating too soon after a…
-
Alcohol and Alcoholism— 16th September 2018
I shall advise all of us to be patient and read me for the next three Sundays. So as to understand the intricacies of alcohol and alcoholism. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo I have noticed something very frightening. Most of the people who consult me, are gradually becoming drunks . The frightening aspect is that they…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply