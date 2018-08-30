– The Sun News
HOSPITAL

Convert FMC Umuahia to Teaching Hospital, Kalu tells FG

— 30th August 2018

Okey Sampson and Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the Federal Government to convert the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Umuahia, to a teaching hospital.

Kalu, who made the call after having his medical check up at the FMC, Umuahia, said the facility has all it takes to be a university training medical personnel in different fields.

The former governor said most teaching hospitals across the country cannot boast of the type of structures and equipment as the FMC, Umuahia. He added that the best way to properly place it is to convert the place to a teaching hospital.

Kalu said he came to the facility for check up, instead of travelling abroad, to convince Nigerians that they can look inwards to solve their health related challenges.

He said the nation’s hospitals need to be equipped  with modern medical equipment, so as to compete with others across the world.

READ ALSO: Falconets coach rubbishes on unpaid camp allowances report

On why he came for the check up, Kalu said: “I was in Igbere this morning (Tuesday) and I started feeling dizzy, so I decided to come to the federal government’s facility, instead of a private clinic.”

Kalu used the occasion to urge other politicians and the wealthy in the country to end medical tourism abroad.

“This is what I’ve been telling other politicians, if I decided to go to US or London for this check up, I might die on the way. There is nothing doctors there do which the ones here cannot do.”

The former governor, who refused to entertain political questions, however, confirmed the defection of the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency, Mrs. Nkiruka Onyejiocha, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

