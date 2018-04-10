Convention: Youth group tasks PDP on true reconciliation

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a group, the Northern Youths Alliance Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the party’s leadership to commence discussions for true reconciliations among aggrieved members after the party national convention conducted last December.

Northeast Zonal Chairman of the group, Alhaji Musa Mallah Goni, gave the call in an interview.

He noted that it is the right time for party to extend a true hand of friendship with genuine commitment to those offended in order to focus the party’s direction and progress in the north eastern region, if the party leadership are serious at all.

“The party leadership has important challenges, that people like Aliyu Manji who suffered to build the party with their resources are now neglected and made to suffer due to selfishness and impunity of certain party executives leaving in Abuja.

“Our youths support groups of the party in the north east are very loyal and committed to leadership of the party under Alhaji Aliyu Manji who seek the position of deputy national chairman north but denied because of poor judgment by the then caretaker committee.” Goni explained.

He said, the youth will rally round and support PDP for all other elections, but will not be committed till when the leadership are serious and show commitment toward ensuring party unity, cohesion and progress in the region.

Goni called on the national chairman, Uche Secondus and other leadership of the party to compensate loyalty through honour and appreciation to deserving members who committed their resources and time for the progress of the party unity and political development.

“Manji was a PDP member who personally committed his energy and resources toward ensuring massive supports and progress of our party in Taraba state and spend much of his energy travelling and meeting people within our region, but relegated to back seat due to impunity and selfishness of the certain group of people in the PDP in the zone,” Goni added.