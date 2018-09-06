– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Controversy trails NPA’s award of $44.861m Warri channel dredging
6th September 2018 - Ember months: Insecurity playground
6th September 2018 - Osinbajo: Doublespeak on restructuring
6th September 2018 - Saraki, a declaration like no other
6th September 2018 - NTDC and enthroning culture of failure
6th September 2018 - Threat to Nigeria’s development: The 3 Rs
6th September 2018 - SUN GIRL: ATAYOBOR SHARON
5th September 2018 - Lions Club’s new governor pledges to tackle diabetes
5th September 2018 - Lack of transparency in public contracts, bane of corruption in Nigeria- CISLAC
5th September 2018 - FEC okays N6trn for National Strategic Health Development Plan II
Home / Business / Cover / Controversy trails NPA’s award of $44.861m Warri channel dredging
DREDGING

Controversy trails NPA’s award of $44.861m Warri channel dredging

— 6th September 2018

Addressing the media in Lagos yesterday, a legal counsel to Dredging Atlantic Limited (DAL) alleged that the deal was marred with fraud…

– BPP admits Authority’s procedural lapse

Adewale Sanyaolu and Steve Agbota

Controversies have continued to trail the $44.861 million (about N16.150 billion) Warri Channel dredging contract awarded to Dredging International Services Nigeria (DISN) Limited, a subsidiary of Dredging International Services (Cyprus) Limited by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

READ ALSO: Tanker drivers’ strike: NPA to sanction erring shipping firms over holding bays

Addressing the media in Lagos yesterday, a legal counsel to Dredging Atlantic Limited (DAL), one of the companies that bid for the deal, Mr. Liborous Oshoma, alleged that the deal was marred with fraud arising from inconsistencies on the part of NPA.

Oshoma alleged that figures were falsified in an attempt to ensure that DISN bid was at par with the bid of his client to enable it win the contract.

He said DAL emerged first in the technical bid by scoring 89 points as against 75 points scored by DISN, and  that his client also won the commercial bid with a bid sum of $44.880 million as against $44.998 million bid by Dredging International Limited.

Documents in possession of Daily Sun revealed that the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) admitted a procedural lapse on the part of NPA in arithmetic correction in the figures of DAL.

Responding to the allegations by DAL, Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr. Ibrahim Nasiru, denied the claims, saying the allegations were unfounded and incorrect. He said every tender process emanating from NPA goes through due process and that the Warri Channel dredging contract cannot be an exception.

READ ALSO: Warri Port: Prevail on IMO to remove black spot label, DACCIMA boss

In response to a request for an administrative review of the decisions of the procurement department of NPA in respect of the contract, BPP in a letter to the Managing Director of DAL with reference no; BPP/S.1/A&WR/18/Vol.l/079 dated March 23, 2018, admitted that NPA carried out arithmetic corrections on the financial tenders of both Messrs Dredging International Services Nigeria and Dredging Atlantic Limited as part of the evaluation process to ensure that tender prices are correct and that bidders are properly ranked.

“Section 31(4) of the PPA, 2007 supports correction of arithmetic errors. The NPA, however, failed to communicate the outcome of the corrections to the affected bidders in line with Section 31(5) of the PPA, 2007. This procedural lapse has already been communicated to NPA to ensure compliance in subsequent procurements but is not grievous enough to warrant nullifying the tender exercise.”

The BPP added: “Messrs DAL alleged that NPA refused DAL/its representatives to countersign all vital pages of the tender of Messrs DISN. The Bureau observed this lapse during the prior review exercise on this procurement proceeding and drew the attention of NPA to Clause 60 of the Public Procurement Regulations for goods and works, and advised NPA to ensure strict compliance with this procedure in subsequent procurements in order to enhance transparency and ensure there are no substitutions of bids after submission.

READ ALSO: Obaseki reaffirms commitment to public procurement reform
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DREDGING

Controversy trails NPA’s award of $44.861m Warri channel dredging

— 6th September 2018

Addressing the media in Lagos yesterday, a legal counsel to Dredging Atlantic Limited (DAL) alleged that the deal was marred with fraud… – BPP admits Authority’s procedural lapse Adewale Sanyaolu and Steve Agbota Controversies have continued to trail the $44.861 million (about N16.150 billion) Warri Channel dredging contract awarded to Dredging International Services Nigeria (DISN)…

  • CISLAC

    Lack of transparency in public contracts, bane of corruption in Nigeria- CISLAC

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has identified public contracts, bedeviled by lack of transparency and abuse of procurement processes as one of the banes of corruption in Nigeria. The Executive Director, CISLAC, Mr Auwal Rafsanjani said this in Abujaon Wednesday at a two-day Anti-Money laundering Conference organised by the cen, represented by…

  • FEC

    FEC okays N6trn for National Strategic Health Development Plan II

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday approved a N6.01 trillion National Strategic Health Development Plan II. The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to him, the…

  • active mobile

    Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria decreased to 161.4 million in July. It said in its monthly subscriber’s operator data posted on its website on Wednesday that the active mobile lines at the end of July decreased to 161.42 million from the 162.30 million in June. NCC said…

  • efcc

    No hiding place for defecting politicians — EFCC

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, says politicians defecting from one party to another would not be shielded from prosecution by the anti-graft agency. Speaking during a parley with editors in Lagos on Wednesday, Magu said there is no hiding place for such politicians in the fight against…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share