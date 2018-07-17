Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Dr. Kayode Fayemi on what they described as a “resounding victory” in last Saturday’s election; to become the governor of Ekiti State once again.

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), announced that Fayemi, of the All Progressives Congress, polled 197,459, to defeat the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, who polled 178,121 votes.

NGF Chairman, Abdulaziz Yari, on behalf of the governors of the 36 states of the Federation said “elections are usually healthy contests that determine who keeps the mantle of leadership in the state for a certain period of time and not a victor and vanquished affair.”

Yari, in a statement signed by Head, Media and Public Affairs NGF Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, said all contestants, regardless of their party manifestoes, primarily are agents of governance who wish to move the welfare and wellbeing of their people to the next level.

Yari said since the people of Ekiti have spoken, the governor-elect, who once showed humility and courage and congratulated the out-going governor four years ago, should, this time around also be magnanimous in victory by expressing his fervent desire to govern Ekiti for the benefit of all.

The NGF wished the out-going governor, Ayo Fayose, luck in his new endeavour and that the NGF would miss his invaluable contributions at its meetings.

He said the NGF welcomes the in-coming governor to the forum to which he is returning as a ranking and experienced member.

Yari expressed the hope that Fayemi will join hands with other governors to strengthen the NGF and add value to their deliberations at their monthly meetings.

He also declared that the Forum is overjoyed to have him return from the Federal Executive Council to an NGF that is “now stronger and more united and which operates seamlessly without recourse to party affiliation or their various regional proclivities.”

He said the Forum and its secretariat pray that Fayemi would be guided to lead Ekiti State from glory to glory and strength to strength in the next four years of his second tenure.