Contractor confirms Enyimba’s return to Aba

For Enyimba fans who are eager to see their clubs return home next season, there is good news in the air.

The contractor handling the regrassing of the Enyimba Stadium turf, Monimichelle confirmed yesterday that the place would be ready ahead of the 2018 soccer season.

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe said yesterday that the laying of the geo technology turf would commence any moment from now.

“Some of the materials we need to complete the job are already on ground in Aba. In the next few weeks we would get the other consignments in from Europe and immediately that is done the experts that would instal it will come into the country for the final phase of the job to begin. The good thing is that the governor has resolved to personally supervise the project and ensure its completion without the involvement of any third party. Enyimba fans can be rest assured that the People’s Elephants would play their continental matches next season at home. I m happy Enyimba secured a continental ticket. Courtesy of Gov Ikpeazu, Enyimba would be playing in a world class turf that Nigerians would be proud of. I want to personally thank the Abia State governor for his commitment to the realization of the Enyimba Stadium project,” Egbe said.

It would be noted that Enyimba last season played their home matches in the NPFL at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

Despite playing “away” in Calabar, the Gbenga Ogunbote tutored side still had a fine run and finished third in the NPFL log and secured a CAF confederation cup ticket.