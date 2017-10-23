The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - Unity Bank’s capital base hits N80b
23rd October 2017 - Evans’ arraignment: Heavy security at Lagos High Court
23rd October 2017 - Us may be preparing to put nuclear bombers back on 24-hr alert – Reports
23rd October 2017 - Diplomats hope Haley’s visit to Africa’ll shed light on Trump’s plan for continent
23rd October 2017 - UPP, APDA call for fair play in Anambra election
23rd October 2017 - Oil prices poised to rise above $60 rise on tightening supply, strong demand
23rd October 2017 - BREAKING: Police confirm 16 killed in Maiduguri twin blasts
23rd October 2017 - Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock
23rd October 2017 - Man lands in trouble for impregnating pupil in Ebonyi
23rd October 2017 - Task force demolishes 2,500 illegal structures, recovers arms in Lagos
Home / Business / Contract Termination: Is Atiku reason for NPA, Intels’  feud?

Contract Termination: Is Atiku reason for NPA, Intels’  feud?

— 23rd October 2017

Stories by Isaac Anumihe

Industry watchers have attributed the termination of the pilotage contract between Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and a logistics firm, Integrated Logistics and Services (INTELS) to the presidential ambition of one of the stakeholders—-former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku has  not veiled his presidential ambition for 2019. He has also taken some steps which are incongruent with the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) aspiration.

Atiku is a proponent of restructuring which is against the government policy.  He also contested a primary election against Buhari, disregarding every advice to step down.

So, when on October 10, 2017 it was reported that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari  through its agency, NPA,  terminated the pilotage contract of Intels, where the former vice president has an interest,  industry watchers concluded that it was as a result of the frosty relationship that exists  between the two giants.

For instance,  a freight forwarder said:  “The aforesaid pilotage contract was instituted in 2010. Was Atiku the president then? The Badagary Deep Seaport Agreement was signed in 2013. Was Atiku the president or vice in 2013? My brother, the truth is that Nigeria is broke and needs private investments to grow the economy.

Intels was established over three decades ago. A child that was born at that time will be a married man today. It is unquestionably uncharitable for you to be owing a man $700 million   on a joint investment project and seek to terminate the contract. If Intels goes on arbitration Nigeria will pay through its nose. Arbitration can last for years and the status quo will be maintained. Arbitration will take place overseas and there will be no political interference in the process. More importantly, the negative image such a process will have on a country’s business procedures will be incalculable. A lot of foreign investors shy away from investing in Nigeria primarily because they believe we are not honest in sticking to agreements”.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr Imoke Ameh warned the Federal Government to tread  softly on the matter so that the case of  Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Nigerian Maritime  Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) will not repeat itself.

NIMASA had blocked the NLNG channels for failing to pay dues to it. So,  NLNG  went to court to challenge the action and the court awarded NLNG damages which NIMASA is yet to redeem. So, it is against this backdrop that Ameh is warning the government.

But,   Special Assistant to the president of National Association of  Customs Licensed Agents (ANLCA), Mr. Pius Ujubuonu, did not rule out political interest in the saga. He however, added that the agreement, ab initio, was  shobbily done.  

Also, the Director General of ANLCA, Mr Joel Nwosu  agreed that the government’s action  was in order. But he  advised the  two parties to go back to the drawing board.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of NPA’s management meeting with stakeholders in Warri, Delta State, the Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman dispelled the rumour that Intels’ sanction was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s political vendetta against the erstwhile vice president, saying that it was purely an administrative decision.

According to a top official of Intels, although Atiku has the least shareholding interest in the company, the authorities believe he is the principal stakeholder in Intels.

He said that Mr Gabrieli Ivovi is the major investor in the company and that the impression that Atiku is the owner of the firm has led to the suspension of their concession by the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. But when  they discovered the truth the suspension was lifted.

“Atiku is the least investor. We have heard that story but we are not dwelling on it” he said.

Recall that Intels is a terminal operator and concessionaire of Onne Port, Rivers State. To ensure safe passage of ships within Nigeria’s seaports, NPA, through Intels as its agent, provides pilotage services to guide ships in and out of the ports. The rule of thumb in the maritime industry is that pilotage is  compulsory for all ships of 35 metres overall length unless a  ship master comes with a valid Pilotage Exemption Certificate.

In return for the pilotage  service, ship owners/companies are required to pay a pilotage fee, which Intels collects on NPA’s behalf.  When NPA was collecting the fees, there were allegations of inefficiencies and leakages to the effect that only $6.5 million were collected yearly.

In 1998 Intels was engaged to handle the collection and monitoring  of ships on the Nigerian waterways.

But when  Intels started handling the collection and monitoring services, the collection  fees increased from $6.5 million to $200 million.

He said that Intels was ready for amicable resolution but instead of this, NPA decided to terminate the contract. Intels, he said,  has invested over $1 billion in the  business and the termination of the contract will send wrong signals to prospective investors.

He feared that if NPA does not rescind its decision, some of the banks might go into extinction because they granted Intels  loan because of the  contract with NPA.

Post Views: 21
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. sirOscie 23rd October 2017 at 9:55 am
    Reply

    This whole Intels, NPA, FIRS saga is nothing but a politically witch-hunt because the former Vice President is perceived to be interested in the 2019 Presidential race..
    Nothing More….PMB led APC/FG is a disgrace to democracy and civil rule.
    No one wins elections treating party chieftains like this oh, God alone give power!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Unity Bank’s capital base hits N80b

— 23rd October 2017

Unity Bank Plc’s capital base has hit N80 billion, up from N31 billion in 2014, Mr. Thomas Etuh, former Chairman, Board of Directors, has said. Etuh, the immediate past board chairman of the bank said in a post-retirement interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the growth was recorded under his…

  • Evans’ arraignment: Heavy security at Lagos High Court

    — 23rd October 2017

    From: Lukman Olabiyi The Lagos State Police has beefed up security within and outside the State High Court, as billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumebi Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans arrived for arraignment. Evans and one other arrived the court’s premises at 9.00 am, they will be arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on charges bordering on kidnapping. As…

  • Diplomats hope Haley’s visit to Africa’ll shed light on Trump’s plan for continent

    — 23rd October 2017

    Diplomats hope that US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley’s visit to Africa would shed light on President Donald Trump’s administration’s plans to engage with the continent. Haley arrived, in Ethiopia, on Monday, among the first visits to Africa by a senior member of the Trump administration. “The president is sending me because we want…

  • UPP, APDA call for fair play in Anambra election

    — 23rd October 2017

    Chairrman of United Progressives Party (UPP), in Anambra State, Dr Sylvster Igwilo, has that the party was confident of winning the November 18 governorship election in the state if every stakeholders play by the rules. Igwilo said, in Awka, on Sunday, that the party’s candidate, Chief Osita Chidoka was the most qualified from the array…

  • Oil prices poised to rise above $60 rise on tightening supply, strong demand

    — 23rd October 2017

    Oil prices rose on Monday over supply concerns in the Middle East and as the US market showed further signs of tightening while demand in Asia keeps rising. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at 57.84 dollars. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at 52.03 dollars per barrel.. The…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share