Continental football: Plateau United wins big, MFM FC records draw

— 12th February 2018

• Akwa United suffers defeat

Joe Apu 

Plateau United made a winning debut in the CAF Champions League after they marched past Eding Sport of Cameroon 3-0 at home on Sunday.

The Jos based club took the lead in the 20th minute, when the rebound from Tosin Omoyele’s penalty for a handball was tucked away by Elijah Ogene. Sunday Ingbede made it 2-0 for the hosts in the 86th minute while experienced forward Joshua Obaje completed a comfortable home win for Plateau United on the stroke of full time.

Eding Sport played the game without their coach, who reportedly stayed away in protest over team selection by his club bosses. The return leg is fixed for Cameroon in a fortnight.

Nigeria’s other CAF Champions League representative, MFM FC recorded an impressive 1-1 away draw against AS Real of Bamako. The Nigerian team drew the first blood in the 15th minute of play as Nojeem Akinyemi scored but AS Real equalized in the 17th minute through Miakib Giscard.

However, Nigeria’s representative in the second tier CAF Confederation Cup, Akwa United FC began their campaign in Uyo on a losing note suffering 1-2 defeat in the first round, first leg match against Hawks of Gambia.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria the teams played on a wet turf following a heavy rain before kick-off at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The Promise Keepers relentlessly raided the visitors’ area, restricting them in their own half but missed several scoring chances before the visitors stunned the home fans by scoring first.

The visitors, whose goalkeeper, Yankubu Calley, thwarted every move by the homers, recorded their first goal through Muhammed Jallow, in their first attempt at the homers goal area in the 11th minute.

Although the first goal was against the run of play, Lanin Charity also beat United’s goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, with a powerful shot in the 35th minute to score the Gambians’ second goal.

The second goal scorer (Charity) plays for the Gambian national team, the Scorpions.

The Promise Keepers, who continued to swarm their opponents in the second half were rewarded in the 71st minute when Victor Mbaoma scrambled in their first goal to enliven the home supporters.

Thereafter, the Gambians defended stoutly while the homeboys continued to fritter several scoring chances.

Share