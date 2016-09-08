Conte woos Mikel with new role at Chelsea

BY JUDITH NWABIA

Chelsea star player John Obi Mikel has been favored by the club’s coach, Anthonio Conte who has handed him a new role in the English outfit.

The Super Eagles captain has been juggling two different roles as he plays as a defensive midfielder for Chelsea where he is the current second longest serving player in the squad, but in Nigeria, handles a more advanced role.

According to reports, Conte has decided to hand him same role as he plays in the Nigeria national team as part of the sweetener he wants to use in luring the 29 year old to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Conte signed N’Golo Kante for the role Mikel has been alternating with Nemanja Matic, raising doubts about the chances of the Nigerian getting to play games for the team this season, but it was gathered that talks were held during the week, where Mikel was promised a role same as the one he plays for the Nigeria national team.

” Mikel and Conte had a chat about his role in the team, although he has been assured he will be played in the role that suits him the more by the manager. He is also ready to fill in anywhere he is needed for the team”, a source close to the player told Owngoalnigeria.com.