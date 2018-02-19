The Sun News
Home / Sports / Conte wants ‘perfect game’ from Chelsea against Barcelona

Conte wants ‘perfect game’ from Chelsea against Barcelona

— 19th February 2018

Reuters/NAN

Chelsea must play the “perfect game” to beat a formidable Barcelona in Tuesday’s first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie, the manager of the Premier League club Antonio Conte has said.

The Premier League champions have recovered from a poor run of form, winning consecutive matches over West Bromwich Albion in the league and Hull City in the FA Cup.

However, Chelsea’s Italian coach is not getting carried away.

“On one hand you know this team is one of the best in the world – maybe they are favourites to win this competition,” Conte told British media.

“On the other hand we must be excited because we have a great opportunity to play a massive game against a really strong team and to show which is our level.

“… We have to try to have the perfect game, the perfect game to try to make the best decisions. For this type of team.

“They have fantastic characteristics with the ball. But they can have weaknesses without the ball and we have to try and exploit this.”

Barcelona’s star forward Lionel Messi has never scored in eight matches against Chelsea and Conte is eager for his team to maintain that record.

Chelsea last defeated the Spanish side in 2012 as the London outfit marched to their first Champions League title.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in 2014, is confident that Conte’s side can repeat the feat.

“They try to put the first pressure very, very high – (they) always work towards the ball,” Fabregas said.

“If we can (get) past this first phase of their pressure, then we have the content to do that, and not put ourselves under too much pressure, then I think we can hurt them because they will leave a lot of spaces at the back.

“Hopefully we can give a good image of what we can do and do a good performance.”

Chelsea next travel to second-placed Manchester United in the league on Sunday.

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Latest

JUST IN: Boko Haram ambushes commercial, private vehicles in Borno, kidnap passengers

— 19th February 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly ambushed a convoy of about 20 commercial vehicles travelling on a major highway in Borno State. The insurgents reportedly fired several shots on the convoy of commercial and private vehicles with military escorts at Yeleri, along Maiduguri-Damboa road, at about 12:00p.m., on Saturday, military and civilian JTF…

  • Tinubu should accelerate reconciliation of aggrieved APC members – Kalu

    — 19th February 2018

    Louis Ibah Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accelerate the mandate of reconciling aggrieved members of the ruling party. Kalu who spoke to aviation reporters on arrival from Abuja yesterday at the Murtala Muhammed…

  • BBC launches Igbo, Yoruba Services

    — 19th February 2018

    NAN The BBC  that has operated a Hausa Service for 60 years, will this week launch  Igbo and Yoruba services in Nigeria. The digital-only services go live online and on social media on Monday, joining a platform for Pidgin speakers that was launched last year and has attracted widespread interest. All three are among 12…

  • Buhari congratulates Useni at 75, Oba Tejuoso at 80

    — 19th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and retired army general, Sen. Jeremiah Useni on his 75th birthday. The president commended Useni’s sacrifice and selfless service in ensuring Nigeria returned to democracy and his willingness to participate fully in the electoral processes, while continually advocating for…

  • Breaking News: Kano Pillars’ defender, Chinedu Udoji is dead

    — 19th February 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale The erstwhile Enyimba of Aba skipper was reportedly involved in a ghastly motor accident in Kano on Sunday night. The central defender starred in Pillar’s 1-1 draw against Enyinba at the Sani Abacha Stadium. He prominently featured for Enyimba before joining Pillars a few seasons ago. Udoji, 28, is survived by his wife…

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

