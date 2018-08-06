Abandoned 693 containers of power equipment recovered by TCN after 15 years— 6th August 2018
Mohammed said some of the power equipment had been auctioned by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), but said TCN would go after the auctioneers to recover the containers.
– …As Nigeria targets World’s 3rd largest gas exporter
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the weekend said it has recovered more than 693 containers of power equipment abandoned at seaports due to tariff challenges.
Usman Mohammed, managing director of TCN, said this in a statement in Lagos.
READ ALSO: Electricity supply: TCN plans four 330KVA stations in Ogun
He said some of the containers had been at various ports for about 15 years.
“TCN still has over 200 other containers auctioned by the Customs outside the ports,’’ he said.
“We were able to recover 693 containers as of last week, out of a total of 800 containers that have been in the ports. Some of these containers have been there for 15 years.
“Others have been auctioned and we had to trace the auctioneers to get the containers. The government is supporting us. And with the same way they are supporting us, I know that as government has beamed its searchlight on the distribution companies to solve the problems of power distribution.”
Mohammed said the government was set to solve the problems in the distribution arm of the power sector.
He disclosed that the government had approved that the TCN anchor the N72 billion the Federal Government planned to invest in the 11 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria, adding that Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, got the approval for the TCN to manage the N72 billion planned investment in the Discos.
READ ALSO: We lost our biggest development opportunity to stomach infrastructure -Fashola
Meanwhile, The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ltd., says its ongoing plans to reach a Final Investment Decision (FID) on its Train-7 project by December will make Nigeria the third World largest gas exporter.
The NLNG General Manager Production, Tayo Ogini, said this on Saturday while making a presentation at the facility located on Bonny Island.
The presentation was to acquaint the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, who visited the plant of the progress made on the project so far.
According to the presentation, Nigeria is presently the fourth exporter of gas in the world. The NLNG has six operational trains (gas plants).
The first train was built in 1989 but from 2007 till date, plans to build Trains 7 and 8 were shelved. The six trains have a combined capacity to produce 22 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).
READ ALSO: Implement $22bn Brass LNG, refinery projects, Dickson urges Buhari
However, plans to invest seven billion dollars on the Train-7 project would expand its production capacity to 30 mtpa making Nigeria the 3rd largest exporter of gas in the World after Qatar and Australia.
Abandoned 693 containers of power equipment recovered by TCN after 15 years— 6th August 2018
