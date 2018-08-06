Abandoned 693 containers of power equipment recovered by TCN after 15 years

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the weekend said it has recovered more than 693 containers of power equipment abandoned at seaports due to tariff challenges.

Usman Mohammed, managing director of TCN, said this in a statement in Lagos.

He said some of the containers had been at various ports for about 15 years.

Mohammed said some of the power equipment had been auctioned by the Nigeria Customs Servic e (NCS), but said TCN would go after the auctioneers to recover the containers.