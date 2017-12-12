The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification
12th December 2017 - Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party
12th December 2017 - Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo
12th December 2017 - Pen Academy Gombe wins national info tech kids competition
12th December 2017 - Nigerians march for universal health coverage in Abuja
12th December 2017 - Kogi gov. lauds FG over Geregu Power Generation Plant
12th December 2017 - Oscar Pistorius is injured in prison brawl after clash with another inmate while queueing to use a phone
12th December 2017 - Trump drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day – Report
12th December 2017 - Mugabe flies to Singapore for medical checks
12th December 2017 - Presidency begins consultations to end farmers – herdsmen conflicts
Home / National / Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification

Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification

— 12th December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi.

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned members of the public against patronising substandard manufactured  products without SON’s certification.

SON Director General, Barr. Osita Anthony Aboloma, gave the warning, on Tuesday, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, while presenting  SON Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to SOCEPV Standard Poles Limited and RANTITO Dairies both in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, whose products passed the monitoring process and conformed to Nigerian Industrial Standards.

He said that the two organisations had mapped out strategies involving the Independent Corrupt  Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC to clamp down on manufacturers of manufactured products including electric poles without SON certification.

Aboloma stated that the decision to involve ICPC was to prevent dumping of unsafe and counterfeited products in the markets and also promote consumer confidence and global competitiveness of Nigerian goods and services.

Aboloma, who was represented by the SON State coordinator in Makurdi, Mr. Samson Makolo, said that every product that had met the requirements of the Nigerian Industrial Standards was safe and certified with either a MANCAP or a NIS (Nigerian Mark of Quality) sign.

Hem also appealed to the Nigeria Independent Power Project (NIPP) and governments at all levels to patronise only concrete poles certified by SON so as to sanitise the power sector.

According to him, the power sector had recorded lots of deaths in recent times in a bid to erecting poles to distribute electricity to the public and so many other power facilities destroyed due to use of low quality standard of  manufactured poles,saying there is need for other regulators and engineering bodies in the building and power distribution sector to always insist on using certified products.

He said SOCEPV Standard Poles Limited Makurdi has met all the requirements needed for the award of  MANCAP (NIS) Certificate having been subjected to thorough dynamo metric tests in SON Laboratory Enugu and other independent laboratories in Nigeria, where the results therefrom showed that the product conformed to NIS 586/2007 and other international standards.

”Having gone through rigorous test requirements by SON Engineers, the Governing Council of SON deemed it fit and thereby awarded this prestigious MANCAP Certificate (first in Benue state) to SOCEPV Standard Poles limited. This certificate of MANCAP is for your; (a) Concrete Electric Pole(High Tension), (b) Concrete Electric Pole(Low Tension) respectively subject to renewable after three years”. Aboloma stated.

And to RANTITO Dairies, he said; “the company, having gone through rigorous test requirements in SON Laboratory and inspection, the governing Council of SON deemed it fit and thereby rev alidade the NIS certificates already won by the company. This award of MANCAP Certificate is for your Woodland Bottled Water, Tito Furaghourt and Tito Yoghourt Plus.”

Receiving their certificates separately, the Managing director and chief executive officer, SOCEPV Standard Pole Ltd, Mrs. Fola Onadeji and Chief Executive of RANTITO Dairies, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi said the qualification and subsequent award of MANCAP certificate,  would help them immensely to strengthen the organisation to deliver quality products to the Nigerian populace.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Consumers warned against patronising products without SON certification

— 12th December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned members of the public against patronising substandard manufactured  products without SON’s certification. SON Director General, Barr. Osita Anthony Aboloma, gave the warning, on Tuesday, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, while presenting  SON Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to SOCEPV Standard Poles…

  • Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congresss (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has formally congratulated the new chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, charging him to make PDP a responsible opposition party. In a statement he personally signed and made available to the media, the ruling party boss however assure…

  • Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo

    — 12th December 2017

    Arik Air on Tuesday announced that it was resuming flight operations on the Abuja-Calabar and Abuja-Uyo routes from Dec. 15. Its Communications Manager, Mr. Ola Adebanji, disclosed this, in Lagos, in a statement. Adebanji said the airline was increasing its capacity ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations to enable customers celebrate the season with…

  • Pen Academy Gombe wins national info tech kids competition

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Two schools in Gombe State have emerged first and third winners of the 2017 National Information Technology Whizkids Competition organised by the Nigeria Computer Society that was held, in July, in Abuja. At  a brief ceremony to present prizes and certificates to the winning schools, Pen Resource Academy and Gombe High School,…

  • Nigerians march for universal health coverage in Abuja

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Leading health based non-governmental organisations, advocates and health workers, on Tuesday morning, took to the streets of Abuja,  the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), campaigning for total access to health care in Nigeria. The train, expected to terminate at the Eagle Square, took off from the Unity Fountain along Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama and…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share