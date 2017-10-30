The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - Construction sector records 13% growth –NBS
30th October 2017 - Bead making business can strenghten your cashflow
30th October 2017 - How to remain safe during emergency landing, plane crash
30th October 2017 - FAAN intensifies effort at sanitising Lagos airport
30th October 2017 - Air Peace lists achievements in 3yrs of operation
30th October 2017 - Maritime: House divided against itself
30th October 2017 - Propel opens service station at Trans-Amadi
30th October 2017 - Customs begins testing cargo clearance device
30th October 2017 - Amaechi to  sack unqualified staff at MAN, Oron
30th October 2017 - How to maximise profit in oil, gas free zones
Home / Business / Construction sector records 13% growth –NBS

Construction sector records 13% growth –NBS

— 30th October 2017

…12 countries to participate in Nigeria’s building expo

Nigeria’s economic recovery process may have begun to impact on the construction industry as the National Bureau Statistics (NBS) reported that the sector recorded a 13 percent growth.

This is even as 12 countries have indicated interest to participate in Nigeria’s first ever building exhibition tagged “Nigeria International BuildExpo”.

For the operators in the sector, this may be a cheery news as they now have more international opportunity to leverage on for the new growth in the sector.

The Project Coordinator, Elan Expo Nigeria/West Africa, and organiser of the trade exhibitions, Mr. Jude Chime stated in Lagos that the new 13 per cent growth as announced  by NBS was a good news for the operators in the sector.

Speaking at a press briefing on the forth coming eventg Nigeria International BuildExpo for construction and building materials exhibition in Lagos, Chime said the country by the virtue of the new report is in the league of countries that have big development rate, adding that the government support to sustain the growth was permanent. 

The Project Coordinator said, the 13 per cent growth relays on 2020 and 2043 master plans and according to these plans, infrastructure investments, renewable energy, housing projects, production facilities, health and education complexes will be finalised until 2043  and the entire projects will positively affect national construction sector. 

According to him, about 72 participants from 12 different countries and 12 top speakers across Africa, state officers, local governments, sector representatives and pioneer business people are expected to grace the building exhibition expo, set to hold on November 2-4, at Landmark centre in Lagos. 

He noted that, the BuildExpo will offer effective trade platform for the sector, potential growth for Nigeria year by year and give great opportunity to take part in the growing market. 

“Sharing knowledge is the key for development. That is why Elan Expo is bringing all sector together for development with sectoral workshop”, he stressed. 

The expo, he added would also expose the local investors to sustainable structural design for civil infrastructure, exploring alternative materials, post conflict reconstruction and planning challenges and opportunities, energy saving and reduction of carbon and much more which will be the main topics of the workshops at the exhibition.   He emphasised that, there is need to improve and compare note with international keynote speakers who will be speaking at the expo, as there cannot be any meaningful development in the country without infrastructures. 

Post Views: 31
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Construction sector records 13% growth –NBS

— 30th October 2017

…12 countries to participate in Nigeria’s building expo Nigeria’s economic recovery process may have begun to impact on the construction industry as the National Bureau Statistics (NBS) reported that the sector recorded a 13 percent growth. This is even as 12 countries have indicated interest to participate in Nigeria’s first ever building exhibition tagged “Nigeria International…

  • Bead making business can strenghten your cashflow

    — 30th October 2017

    Stories by Bimbola Oyesola Beads are now setting pace in the fashion industry and for fashion conscious ladies, they have become a must, without which dressing would not be complete. Beads in different designs are jewelries that are trending now, as many women, including socialites, now prefer them to other types of jewelries. As a…

  • How to remain safe during emergency landing, plane crash

    — 30th October 2017

    Stories by Louis Ibah     Tearing through the sky at speeds sometimes ranging between 500-600 miles per hour and at altitudes of 30 to 40,000 feet, flying in an aircraft  certainly creates anxiety among numerous passengers.   Safety questions such as the following constantly run through the minds of even the most frequent air passenger:…

  • FAAN intensifies effort at sanitising Lagos airport

    — 30th October 2017

    The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has increased efforts towards sanitizing the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos airport, especially as it concerns vehicular movements into the airport. A statement by the spokeswoman of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, noted the disturbing traffic that builds up as passengers try to access the…

  • Air Peace lists achievements in 3yrs of operation

    — 30th October 2017

    Air Peace Limited at the weekend celebrated its third year anniversary in the Nigerian aviation industry with a pledge to commence its international flight operations with scheduled flight to Dubai, United Arab Emirates and London, United Kingdom before the end of the year. An anniversary statement signed by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share