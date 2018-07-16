– The Sun News
Road construction: Bear with us, Ambode begs residents

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor Akimwunmi Ambode has appealed for patience and understanding of residents as they experience inconveniences in the construction of roads across the state.

Ambode, who spoke while inspecting the progress of work on Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor and construction of roads in Ojokoro, at the weekend, said all hands are on deck to deliver the projects on schedule.

Read also: Emergency rehabilitation of Lagos roads, bridges begins

Represented by Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Adebowale Akinsanya, the governor said the multiple infrastructure projects across the state were for the betterment of the people, and urged them to bear with his administration.

Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Adebowale Akinsanya, inspecting work in progress on behalf of the Governor.

He said aside the fact that various measures had been put in place to mitigate impact of the construction on residents, more impactful projects would be delivered to make life comfortable for residents and visitors.

“One of the key things for the governor is South West integration, and some of the roads we are doing right now in Ojokoro link Ogun State. The roads were specifically embarked upon to complement the network of roads and bridges already constructed in Alimosho.

“As we are constructing roads in Ojokoro, we are also doing the same in other parts of the state, but the key thing is that the government cannot do it alone; we are partners with the citizens. So, I appeal for the patience and understanding of everybody. To residents, please bear with us, work with us and things will get done quickly,” he said

He said in some waterlogged areas, government would be using paving stones, while asphalt would be used in other areas.

The more than 20-kilometre road network include Aremu Street, Alhaji Luqman, Amusa Agbaje Street, Abu Balogun Street, Philip Majekodunmi Street, Unity Road, Osho/Udeh Brown Road, Oshota/Aina Streets and Home Science Road.

While inspecting the 13.5 kilometres Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, designed with 14 bus stations and 14 pedestrian bridges, the governor said though the construction is being delayed, due to dense population in the axis, the project would be delivered by December 2018.

“This is a highly populated area, but the contractor has been mandated, with the managing director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), to do everything possible to make life bearable and easy for all road users. The work, during the day, is being limited right now and a lot more would be done at night.

“The traffic is better than before, and there is a lot of rehabilitation of existing road going on, and it will continue.”

