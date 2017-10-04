The Sun News
Latest
4th October 2017 - Constitution review: Reps approve 22 bills
4th October 2017 - FG mulls deep seaport in Ondo
4th October 2017 - Kachikwu: Ministry expresses shock over letter’s leakage
4th October 2017 - Nigerian embassies face eviction
4th October 2017 - Judge withdraws from Boko Haram suspects’ trial
4th October 2017 - Kalu to IPOB: My interest is safety of Igbo in North
4th October 2017 - We’re resolute about Melaye’s recall –INEC boss
4th October 2017 - Education minister, Anwukah, hospitalised in US
4th October 2017 - Alleged money laundering : I’m willing to appear in court, prove my innocence – Diezani
4th October 2017 - Why EFCC is after Patience Jonathan –Presidency
Home / National / Constitution review: Reps approve 22 bills

Constitution review: Reps approve 22 bills

— 4th October 2017

• Swear in Dorothy Mato

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday passed into law 22 bills seeking to alter different sections of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

The bills had earlier scaled through at the Committee of the Whole during voting on constitutional alteration exercise in the House last July.

Following the passage of the bills, the House would hold a conference with the Senate to enable both chambers harmonise their positions on the bills,  before they are sent to 36 state Houses of Assembly.

Among the 22 bills that passed third reading at yesterday’s plenary are a bill to include former heads of the National Assembly in the Council of State and a bill to disqualify any person who was sworn in as president or governor to complete the term of the elected president or governor from being elected to the same office for more than a single term.

The bill to provide immunity for members of the legislature with regard to words spoken during plenary or committee proceedings and institutionalise legislative bureaucracy in the constitution, as well as the Not too young to run bill, which seeks to reduce the age for qualification for the offices of the president and governor and membership of legislative houses at the federal and state levels, also passed third reading.

Others are a bill seeking to grant financial autonomy to state houses of assembly, a bill to specify the period within which the president or a state governor shall present the Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly or state House of Assembly and a bill to provide for independent candidacy in elections.

Similarly, a bill seeking to strengthen local government administration in the country and a bill seeking to grant financial autonomy to local government areas by abrogating the State-Local Government Joint Account also passed third reading.

Also, the bill to reduce the period within which the president or the governor of a State may authorise the withdrawal of monies from the Consolidated Revenue Fund in the absence of an Appropriation Act from six months to three months, and a bill to compel the president and state governors to submit the list of ministerial or commissioner nominees  to the Senate or State House of Assembly for confirmation within 30 days of taking the oath of office also passed third reading.

The bills to establish the office of the Accountant General of the Federal Government, separate from the office of Accountant General of the federation, and make the offices of the Auditor-General and Attorney-General of the Federation and for the State financially independent also passed third reading.

In the same vein, a bill to strengthen the Judiciary for speedy dispensation of Justice and a bill to provide time for the determination of pre-election matters equally passed third reading.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday swore in the member-elect for Vandeikya/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue State, Dorothy Mato.

Mato, who was ushered into the chamber by the Sergent-at-arms at about 11:42am, was sworn-in at about 11:55am.

Her swearing-in came three months after the Supreme Court declared her the validly elected member for the Vandeikya/ Koshesia federal constituency.

The apex court, on June 23, nullified the election of former chairman of the House Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Herman Hembe, as lawmaker representing the constituency.

Post Views: 25
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Constitution review: Reps approve 22 bills

— 4th October 2017

• Swear in Dorothy Mato From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives yesterday passed into law 22 bills seeking to alter different sections of the 1999 constitution (as amended). The bills had earlier scaled through at the Committee of the Whole during voting on constitutional alteration exercise in the House last July. Following the passage of the…

  • FG mulls deep seaport in Ondo

    — 4th October 2017

    • Fayemi briefs president on Ajaokuta Steel, Ikot Abasi aluminum firm From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government is considering building a deep seaport in Ondo State as part of efforts towards boosting the export of mineral resources.  This formed the trust of the discussion when President Muhammadu Buhari met with Ondo State Governor, Rotimi…

  • Kachikwu: Ministry expresses shock over letter’s leakage

    — 4th October 2017

    The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has expressed shock that a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Minister, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, was leaked to the public. A press statement by Idang Alibi, the ministry’s director of press, said the letter was a confidential communication to President Buhari on activities in the ministry. The statement…

  • Nigerian embassies face eviction

    — 4th October 2017

    •Owe salaries, rents, building permits to be revoked From Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate, yesterday, raised the red flag on the precarious state of Nigerian foreign missions, which they claimed were facing several challenges. The problems include the risk of eviction over inability to pay rent for residences, chanceries and other staff official quarters. The…

  • Judge withdraws from Boko Haram suspects’ trial

    — 4th October 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Justice John Tsoho of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, disqualified himself from the trial of suspected members of the Boko Haram sect over alleged bias. The suspected terrorists are facing an 11-count charge for allegedly kidnapping and murdering 11 foreign nationals between 2011 and 2013 in the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share