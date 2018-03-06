Constitution amendment: Rivers Assembly rejects LG autonomy

• Group commends Wike’s development strides

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State House of Assembly has rejected alteration number five, of the 1999 Constitution, which seeks to approbate the local government joint account and permit the councils to operate separate accounts.

The House further rejected alteration number nine, which seeks to permit the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sufficient time to conduct by-elections and de-register political parties.

It also rejected alteration number 14, which seeks to provide for independent candidates in the course of elections.

The Assembly however, approved the fourth alteration, number 24 of the 1999 Constitution, which outlines the process for the amendment of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where the President withholds his assent.

At its 132 Legislative Day of the Eighth Assembly (Third Session) yesterday, the Assembly voted on 15 alterations of the constitution (Fourth Alteration) Bill 2017, transmitted to it by the National Assembly.

The voting process was presided over by Speaker Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani.

The House also approved Fourth Alteration Number 27 which provides for the reduction of age for qualification to contest the position of president, governor, national and state assembly seats to accommodate youths in the electoral process.

The Assembly further voted to approve alteration number eight, which permits immunity for legislators during sitting and to strengthen the legislative process.

Also approved was alteration number 28, which specifies the period within which the president or state governor must present an appropriation bill to the legislature for consideration.

The House also voted to approve alteration number four, which confers financial autonomy on state assemblies and alteration number two, which reduces the period that the president or state governor can spend money before the passage of the next budget from six months to three months.

In his remarks, Ibani urged the National Assembly to revisit section on devolution of power, explaining that, over concentration of powers at the federal level is making the country to drift to a unitary system.

Ibani said that by the voting, the Rivers Assembly has contributed to the process of deepening the nation’s democracy.

He directed the clerk to transmit the resolution of the House to the National Assembly for necessary action.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of the Grassroots Developmental Initiative (GDI) South Africa, Pastor Egba B. H. Egba, has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the development strides he has brought to the state.

He noted that, despite the tough economic climate and the paucity of funds, Wike has defied all economic odds to embark on landmark projects that are all-inclusive and fair to all. He noted that Wike has fulfilled his campaign promises as well as other commitments made to the Rivers people.

Egba, who is also the coordinator of the N.E.W prayer squad, a group set out to pray and mobilise 1.8 million Christians in Rivers state to support the re-election of Wike in a congratulatory message to the governor for winning the prestigious ‘The Sun Governor of the Year Award’, said the good governance credentials of Wike are evident.