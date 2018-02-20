The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - Constitution amendment: C’ River Assembly passes ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’, others
20th February 2018 - Delta dep. Speaker loses CPS
20th February 2018 - Indonesia-based businessman kidnapped in Imo
20th February 2018 - Court strikes out corruption case against ex-Enugu Gov. Nnamani
20th February 2018 - Air pollution: FG intensifies effort to reduce anthropogenic activities
20th February 2018 - ‘Chicken Crisis’ in Britain as KFC closes down stores
20th February 2018 - Lagosians react to women paying for their own weddings
20th February 2018 - Illegal border crossings into Europe dropped by 60 per cent in 2017
20th February 2018 - Jos DISCO refutes allegation of tariff hike
20th February 2018 - Air Force to establish base in Nasarawa
Home / National / Constitution amendment: C’ River Assembly passes ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’, others

Constitution amendment: C’ River Assembly passes ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’, others

— 20th February 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

The on-going constitutional amendment has received a boost as the Cross River State House of Assembly has passed the Not-Too-Young to Run Bill.

Other bills that got unanimous approval of the lawmakers included the strengthening of the judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice, autonomy of the legislature, time frame for determination of pre-election matters, providing procedures for passing a Constitution Alteration Bill where the President withholds assent and immunity for legislators for words spoken on the floor of the House or at committee proceedings and instutionalise legislative bureaucracy.

The House also voted in favour of  giving INEC sufficient time frame to conduct bye-elections and provide grounds for de-registration of political parties, to change ‘Nigeria Police Force’ to ‘Nigeria Police’ as well as one term for those who were sworn-in as president or Governor to complete the term of elected President or Governor.

However, the legislators, in a slim margin, voted against the provision for independent candidacy just as they deferred the abolishing joint account and create financial autonomy for local governments’ bill.

The House, during plenary, on Tuesday, considered the 13 bills seeking alterations of the 15 bills transmitted to state Houses of Assembly by the National Assembly for the amendment of the 1999 constitution.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the plenary session, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. John Gaul-Lebo, said the House had earlier organised a public hearing where the 25 state constituencies presented their positions on the 15 alterations.

Lebo said: “The Cross River House of Assembly voted for 13 alterations out of the 15 transmitted to us by the National Assembly for our concurrent resolutions and transmission back to them.

“We deferred the bill for Local Government Autonomy and the bill to strengthen Local Government Administration in Nigeria to another legislative day. This is to help us do more consultations on the two bills.

“After the public hearing, we got memoranda’s from some groups and we felt we should give them fair hearing as it concerns primary school teachers salaries, primary healthcare and other local government issues.

“We voted overwhelmingly for 12 items while the bill for Independent Candidacy was voted against. In all, we got 12 resolutions in support and one against. The Not-Too-Young-to-Run bill will afford the young ones the opportunity to seek election in Nigeria.”

He maintained that the older generation have stayed for power for too long, adding that the bill seeks to position the youths for future political leadership.

On Independent Candidacy, the Speaker further said that Nigeria was not yet ripe for Independent Candidacy, adding that Nigeria lacks the institutional framework to manage the process.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Constitution amendment: C’ River Assembly passes ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’, others

— 20th February 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar The on-going constitutional amendment has received a boost as the Cross River State House of Assembly has passed the Not-Too-Young to Run Bill. Other bills that got unanimous approval of the lawmakers included the strengthening of the judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice, autonomy of the legislature, time frame for determination of…

  • Delta dep. Speaker loses CPS

    — 20th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Oyibosochukwu Mike Nwabueze, is dead. Nwabueze died on January 13, 2018, after a brief illness at the age of 62. A veteran journalist and politician, the late Nwabueze was a strong advocate of peace. Nwabueze, one-time vice chairman of…

  • Indonesia-based businessman kidnapped in Imo

    — 20th February 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the late hours of Monday abducted an Indonesia-based businessman at Abba, in Nwangele local government area of Imo. The man, identified as Onyinyechi Anochie, who hailed from Umuokpara Abba, was said to have been abducted at about 8:45 pm at Christ the Kings Church. (CKC) Junction…

  • Court strikes out corruption case against ex-Enugu Gov. Nnamani

    — 20th February 2018

    A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed the charges against a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, for lack of proper charges. The trial judge, Chuka Obiozor, said the affidavit filed by the former governor showed that the court had entered judgment in the same suit on July 5, 2015, by…

  • Air pollution: FG intensifies effort to reduce anthropogenic activities

    — 20th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has disclosed deepened effort to reduce anthropogenic activities that contributes in no small measures to alarming deterioration in air quality, particularly in urban cities. Minister of Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, made this known at a  stakeholders’ workshop in collaboration with Centre for Science and Environment India on clean air action…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share