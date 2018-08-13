– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Constituents laud senator for ‘revolution’ in rail sector
13th August 2018 - Enugu govt. appoints over 1000 youths in political offices
13th August 2018 - Epileptic power supply: Fashola, power vendors trade words over inefficiency
13th August 2018 - INEC to reposition polling booths to check vote buying, says REC
13th August 2018 - Obiano’s media aide found dead in his room
13th August 2018 - 2019: APC’ll lose if it insists on zoning guber slot to Ogun West – Lawal
13th August 2018 - World Para Powerlifting Africa Championships: Powerlifting President lauds athletes’ outstanding performance
13th August 2018 - All Stars FC boss descries dearth of soccer clubs in Ogun
13th August 2018 - NYSC honours corps members for exemplary conduct in Adamawa
13th August 2018 - Ekiti Tribunal: We’ll reclaim our mandate, Fayose assures supporters
Home / National / Constituents laud senator for ‘revolution’ in rail sector
RAIL

Constituents laud senator for ‘revolution’ in rail sector

— 13th August 2018

Bianca Iboma

In his bid to turn around the fortunes of the railway sector in the country, the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate committee on Land Transport in the National Assembly, Gbenga Ashafa, has been commended by his constituents for his efforts at making rail transportation available for the people of the South West.

Ashafa had led the passage of the Nigerian Railway Bill of 2016, National Transport Commission Bill and Labour Transport Bill which sought to break down the railway sector into the regulatory and operations components.

It is believed that the steps taken by the Lagos State senator has necessitated the  commencement of the project on Lagos to Ibadan segment of the Lagos to Kano standard gauge  Rail System.

This was just as works have begun on the Calabar to Port Harcourt segment of Calabar to Lagos Standard gauge Raliway.

READ ALSO: Enugu govt. appoints over 1000 youths in political offices

Speaking at a forum in Lagos, Youth Leader of Lagos East Senatorial district, Mujeeb Lawal, expressed excitement over the initiatives of the Sen. Ashafa-led committee, which he believe would reduce the dominance of the Federal Government as sole operatorand regulators of the railway sector.

Lawal added that the Bill by the committee: entitled ‘Review of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Repeal and Re-enacted Bill’ restricts the ministry of transport to policy-making, while the National Railway Authority is to manage the infrastructure , pending the establishment of the National Transport Commission.

He commended the senator for leading such his team to developmental strides, which he said has  enabled the constituents not to regret their belief in Ashafa. He even said the senator’s stride would still endear him to the hearts of the electorate in 2019.

READ ALSO: Epileptic power supply: Fashola, power vendors trade words over inefficiency

Lawal cited the acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s statement on the recent defection saga that it would come and go but infrastructure is with the people would remain.

Sen. Ashafa on his part, related the 2018 where he taske the Minister on rail operations by unlocking the corporation and breaking it down to possible units to ensure private participation in the railway sector.

Ashafa disclosed that the plan was to open the railway sector to enable the private sector to operate, maintain trains, roll stocks and have their own tracks.

With proper rail network,  he said, the prosperity that Nigerians had been yearning for would be a reality. This would translate to a direct foreign investment in Nigeria, he said.

The senator reaffirmed the commitment of the his committee to ensure legislative functions that would lead to productive training in the institute were established.

He also said that approvals had been received for new standard gauge railines from Port-Harcourt  to Maiduguri, passing through Enugu, Lafia, Makurdi, Gombe, with branch lines to Owerri, Onitsha,Awka,Abakaliki, Yola, Jalingo and Damaturu amongst other projects.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RAIL

Constituents laud senator for ‘revolution’ in rail sector

— 13th August 2018

Bianca Iboma In his bid to turn around the fortunes of the railway sector in the country, the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate committee on Land Transport in the National Assembly, Gbenga Ashafa, has been commended by his constituents for his efforts at making rail transportation available for the people of…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu govt. appoints over 1000 youths in political offices

    — 13th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Enugu State Government said as part of its deliberate policy to integrate the youths in the governance, it has appointed more than 1000 youths into political positions at the various levels of government in the state. Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, Mr. Joseph Udedi, who revealed this, on…

  • Epileptic power supply: Fashola, power vendors trade words over inefficiency

    — 13th August 2018

    Worried by worsening power supply situation and rising consumer complaints, Fashola urged power vendors to compete or quit for more serious investors. Adewale Sanyaolu Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, Nigeria’s Power, Works and Housing Minister, is certainly not the happiest folk in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet. This is because his dream of delivering uninterrupted power supply…

  • polling booths

    INEC to reposition polling booths to check vote buying, says REC

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Polling booths are henceforth to be position in a way to make it difficult for people to see how voters cast their votes during elections, a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) announced in Awka on Monday. Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, the REC in charge of Anambra, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News…

  • OBIANO

    Obiano’s media aide found dead in his room

    — 13th August 2018

    …It’s unbelievable – gov. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Anambra State Government was thrown into mourning, at the weekend, following the death of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Audio-visual Media, Mr. Randie Chima. Chima was reported to have been found dead in his room at Nwakpodulu Avenue, Awka, the state capital. The 57-year-old…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share