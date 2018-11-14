“Other countries that achieve steady electricity supply did not do any magic but through consistent implementation of energy policies…”

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Former Minister of Power Prof Barth Nnaji has urged government and stakeholders in the energy sector to be consistent in implementing energy policies to enable the country to achieve steady electricity.

Prof Nnaji said this at a keynote address in Nsukka Wednesday during the 36th National Solar Energy Forum of Solar Energy Society of Nigeria (SESN) titled “Promoting Sustainable Energy Access: The Role of Solar Energy and Other Clean Energy Sources”.

He stated that with consistent implementation of energy policies by relevant stakeholders and adequate budgetary allocation by government that the country would surely achieve steady electricity.

“Other countries that achieve steady electricity supply did not do any magic but through consistent implementation of energy policies and adequate budgetary allocation to energy sector.

“One thing is for stakeholders to do the right thing, one day Nigeria will get steady power supply at affordable price.

“With adequate investment in renewable energy, it would complement and boost electricity supply in the country. Government is not expected to be main investor in renewable energy but to provide enabling environment that will attract both local and foreign investors to invest in renewable energy,” he said.

The managing Director of Geometric Power limited, disclosed that that from next year his company would start investing in solar renewable energy, it’s very costly to invest in renewable energy but we are putting necessary measures in place.

“The gestation period may be between two or three years, this is time to build and put necessary equipment in place that will help produce power from renewable energy source.

“investment in renewable energy takes time and much money that is why few people invest on it.”

In a remark Prof Benjamin Ozumba, the Vice Chacellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka, challenged society on how to use local content in producing solar panels and other renewable energy accessories in order to bring down the cost of solar panels, make it accessible and create employments for more Nigerians.

“Solar panels and accessories are costly because they are imported from foreign countries like China and Japan, the engineers in the country should look inward and embark on research on how to produce some of these things in the country.

“I am looking forward the day we will start producing renewable solar panels in this country,” he said.

Ozumba who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration Prof Charles Igwe, commended the SESN for choosing UNN for their 36th national solar energy forum venue and hoped that the outcome would produce a roadmap that would make solar panels and accessories accessible to Nigerians in future via producing then locally.

Earlier in a remark. Prof Isaac Itodo the National President of SESN said the society said the use of renewable as power source would improve and promote energy access as well as guarantee sustainable development since Nigeria was blessed with many renewable energy sources.

Itodo urged government to key into the solar energy revolution so as to enhance rapid development in all sectors of the economy.

“Presently the contributions of renewable energy in Nigeria energy is insignificant that is why there is need for more investment in renewable energy,” he said.

