CONSENSUS

Consensus candidates: Ogun APC members protest alleged imposition

— 12th September 2018

Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta

Protest, on Tuesday, greeted the announcement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidates for some elective positions by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State as scores of youths stormed the Presidential Lodge venue of the exercise to protest alleged imposition by the governor.

The consensus exercise which began, on Monday, and produced 23 House of Assembly candidates out of 26, was almost disrupted as the protesters, believed be to supporters of a House of Representatives aspirant for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency,  Afolabi Afuape, demanded that his name should be included in the consensus  list.

The protesters, who were chanting the aspirant’s name, asked the governor not to drop Afuape, who is the Commissioner for Youths and Sport Development, for Lanre Edun, a former Chairman of Abeokuta South local government.

READ ALSO: Garki Market traders groan as bulldozers descend on shops

While addressing the protesters, Governor Amosun said the consensus exercise had produced three senatorial candidates, six House Representatives out of nine and 26 House of Assembly candidates.

The three senatorial candidates as reeled out by the governor, were the governor himself, Lekan Mustapha and Tolu Odebiyi, to represent Ogun Central,  Ogun East and Ogun West, respectively.

For the House of Representatives, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, Biyi Otegbeye, Leke Adewolu, Mikahil Kazzim,  Biyi Ismail and Rotimi Rahman, were announced by the governor as the consensus candidates to represent Egbado North/Imeko Afon,  Egbado South/Ipokia, Abeookuta North/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda, Ijebu North/Ijebu North East/Ogun Waterside and Ota federal constituency, respectively.

The governor, who was silent on the consensus candidates for Ijebu Central, Remo Federal Constituency and Abeokuta South Federal Constituency,  informed the gathering that party leaders would meet to decide on the remaining three positions.

As at the time of filing this report, the party had not officially released the final consensus list.

And when the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Wole Elegbede, was contacted by our correspondent, he said was yet to receive the final list of consensus candidates.

