Conquer your depression!

A mildly depressed person is quiet, unhappy and pessimistic. He has a sense of discouragement and hopelessness. He cannot make decisions, may be overly concerned with personal problems and unaccountably irritable.

The deeply depressed person is predominantly sad, full of guilt and shame and every event brings emotional pain and tension. Simply put, melancholic. Conversation is difficult and he feels rejected and unloved. Dejection, perplexity; hopelessness and perhaps, fear are written all over his face. Also, his concentration and memory are impaired. Psychiatric patients suffering severe depression are very anxious, have bodily complaints, may think of death and consider suicide.