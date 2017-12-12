The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - ASUU OAU petitions varsity over assault, threat to members
12th December 2017 - Gunmen kill ex-Bayelsa commissioner
12th December 2017 - PDP: Secondus pledges total reconciliation
12th December 2017 - Address poverty, insecurity first before restructuring – Saraki
12th December 2017 - BREAKING: Appeal Court orders retrial of Saraki on 3 charges
12th December 2017 - NYSC begs Bauchi govt to connect camp to national grid
12th December 2017 - Threat to dethrone me is affront on Ibadan people – Oba Adetunji
12th December 2017 - Explosion kills bomb disposal expert in Somalia’s Puntland – Military
12th December 2017 - PDP has nothing good to offer South West- APC leader
12th December 2017 - A’Ibom LG polls: We’re focusing on 2019, says APC
Home / National / NYSC begs Bauchi govt to connect camp to national grid

NYSC begs Bauchi govt to connect camp to national grid

— 12th December 2017

From PAUL ORUDE, Bauchi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to the Bauchi State Government to reconnect the corps members’ permanent orientation camp at Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state to the national grid so that the camp community could enjoy electricity supply like other places in the state.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the three weeks orientation course of the Batch B, stream 1 corps members posted to Bauchi, the state coordinator of the scheme, Mr. Afolayan James, revealed that the camp has been using generating sets for power supply since the cables linking them with the national grid were vandalised.

James said that the NYSC management spent a lot to fuel generating sets to provide power to the camp. He also called on the state government to redeem its pledge by reconnecting the camp promptly.

Said he, “On our part we wish to assure His Excellency  Governor Mohammed Abubakar esq and the peace loving people of Bauchi state that the NYSC scheme will continue to partner with them in implementing the laudable and people oriented programmes and policies of government’.

‘’Meanwhile I wish to once again appeal to the State Government to

conclude necessary action on the reconnection of the orientation camp

to the National Grid as we presently depend on electricity power

Generators as the only source of power to the camp’’

In his speech, Governor Mohammed Abdullah Abubakar, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Welfare, Mr. Yohanna Simon, enjoined the corps members deployed to the state to channel their resourcefulness towards executing projects that would impact positively on the people of their host communities.

Governor Abubakar also assured the corps members that his administration would not relent in recognising and rewarding those that excelled during the service year.

Post Views: 29
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASUU OAU petitions varsity over assault, threat to members

— 12th December 2017

By Gabriel Dike The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Obafemi Awolowo University branch Ile-Ife has petitioned the management alleging assault, physical attack and battery of 10 members by the striking non- teaching staff. The petition dated December 2 and signed by the chairman, caretaker committee of ASUU OAU, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, was addressed to…

  • Gunmen kill ex-Bayelsa commissioner

    — 12th December 2017

    …As trailer crushes woman to death, injures 15 others From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Less than 72 hours after a reporter with the African Independent Television(AIT) Miss Onisofie Owei survived after she was attacked and shot in Yenagoa, a former Commissioner, Mr. Ayakeme Masa has been shot dead by suspected gunmen. Masa, a chieftain of the…

  • PDP: Secondus pledges total reconciliation

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Segun Adio New Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Prince Uche Secondus, has restated his commitment to full reconciliation and the inclusion of all aggrieved members in his efforts to reposition the party. In a statement by his media aide, Bisi Ezekiel, the chairman made the assertion, on Tuesday, while receiving the Governor Seriake Dickson…

  • Address poverty, insecurity first before restructuring – Saraki

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the on-going national discourse on restructuring as triviality in the face of overwhelming socio-economic problems plaguing the country along with endemic poverty especially in the North. “My idea of restructuring is when we work towards economic development in every part of the country, so that…

  • BREAKING: Appeal Court orders retrial of Saraki on 3 charges

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Segun Adio The Court of Appeal has ordered the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to conduct a retrial of Senate President Bukola Saraki on three of the 18 count amended charges on false declaration of assets brought against him by the Federal Government. The appellate court, in the appeal filed by the Federal Government…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share