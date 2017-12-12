NYSC begs Bauchi govt to connect camp to national grid

From PAUL ORUDE, Bauchi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to the Bauchi State Government to reconnect the corps members’ permanent orientation camp at Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state to the national grid so that the camp community could enjoy electricity supply like other places in the state.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the three weeks orientation course of the Batch B, stream 1 corps members posted to Bauchi, the state coordinator of the scheme, Mr. Afolayan James, revealed that the camp has been using generating sets for power supply since the cables linking them with the national grid were vandalised.

James said that the NYSC management spent a lot to fuel generating sets to provide power to the camp. He also called on the state government to redeem its pledge by reconnecting the camp promptly.

Said he, “On our part we wish to assure His Excellency Governor Mohammed Abubakar esq and the peace loving people of Bauchi state that the NYSC scheme will continue to partner with them in implementing the laudable and people oriented programmes and policies of government’.

‘’Meanwhile I wish to once again appeal to the State Government to

conclude necessary action on the reconnection of the orientation camp

to the National Grid as we presently depend on electricity power

Generators as the only source of power to the camp’’

In his speech, Governor Mohammed Abdullah Abubakar, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Welfare, Mr. Yohanna Simon, enjoined the corps members deployed to the state to channel their resourcefulness towards executing projects that would impact positively on the people of their host communities.

Governor Abubakar also assured the corps members that his administration would not relent in recognising and rewarding those that excelled during the service year.