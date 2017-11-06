The Sun News
Latest
6th November 2017 - Congo sets presidential election for Dec. 2018
6th November 2017 - Lagos targets 2m passengers on water daily – Ambode
6th November 2017 - How Chelsea mauled Manchester Utd
6th November 2017 - Buhari alone in fight against corruption – Sen. Zwingina
6th November 2017 - Rivers to complete LG schools in 3 weeks
6th November 2017 - N’ Delta leaders reach out to NDA over planned attacks
6th November 2017 - Gwarzogate: Anxiety mounts as SEC DG jets out to London
6th November 2017 - 18 bio-fortified food varieties released in Nigeria
6th November 2017 - Inventors should protect their inventions – Dr. Ibrahim, NOTAP boss
6th November 2017 - PBS Trading, KADS partner to revive moribund govt-owned agro-businesses
Home / World News / Congo sets presidential election for Dec. 2018

Congo sets presidential election for Dec. 2018

— 6th November 2017

Congo Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) has announced that the long-awaited presidential elections to replace President Joseph Kabila would take place on December 23, 2018.

Around 43 million voters have been registered for the vote so far, Corneille Nangaa told a news conference in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.

The election will be held on Dec. 23, 2018, with the results to be published on Jan. 9, 2019, and the president to be sworn in on Jan. 13, another official from the CENI, Jean Kalamba, also told reporters.

The election, originally scheduled for late 2016, has been repeatedly delayed.

Those delays have triggered unrest and raised fears the central African nation could slip back into the conflicts that killed millions around the turn of the century, mostly from hunger and disease.

The electoral commission had said in September that the presidential vote could not take place until April 2019 at the earliest, and the opposition had warned that the population would “take matters into its own hands”.

Opposition leaders reacted furiously to the new date.

“The predatory regime wants to prolong the instability and misery of the people. We do not accept this fantasy calendar,” exiled opposition leader Moise Katumbi tweeted.

Civil society activist organisation Lucha on Twitter also condemned the announcement.

Dozens died in protests against Kabila’s refusal to step down at the end of his constitutional mandate in December 2016.

U.S. envoy Nikki Haley said during a visit to meet with Kabila in October that the vote must happen in 2018 or it will lose international support.

With no imminent election in sight, a political crisis has set in that is fuelling increasing militia violence and lawlessness in Congo’s east and centre.

Clashes between Congolese troops and supporters of a renegade colonel in Congo’s eastern city of Bukavu killed seven people on Sunday before he surrendered and turned himself in to UN peacekeepers.

Kabila has ruled Congo since his father was assassinated in 2001.

He says delays are owing to problems registering millions of voters across the vast, forested country.

Opponents say he is using them to eventually remove term limits that prevent him from standing again, as presidents in neighbouring Rwanda and Congo Republic have done.

He denies that, but has not categorically said he will step aside. (NAN)

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos targets 2m passengers on water daily – Ambode

— 6th November 2017

…Commissions three Executive Boats, four jet skis …We‘ll explore tourism, economic potential of waterways, says Ambode Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Sunday, commissioned three newly acquired executive boats by the State Government, with a pledge to fully explore the tourism and economic potentials of the waterways in the State for the overall benefit…

  • Buhari alone in fight against corruption – Sen. Zwingina

    — 6th November 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI A former Senate leader, Sen. Jonathan Silas Zwingina, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is standing alone in the fight against corruption as he is surrounded by doubtful officials. Zwingina stated this at the weekend during the sensitisation workshop on the activities and achievements of President Buhari held at Zaranda Hotel,…

  • Rivers to complete LG schools in 3 weeks

    — 6th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Government has declared that the reconstruction of selected basic education schools in Bonny Local Government Area of the state, would be completed in three weeks. The state government gave this commitment at the weekend, after the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven. Fyneface Akah-led…

  • N’ Delta leaders reach out to NDA over planned attacks

    — 6th November 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A group of Niger Delta elders, under the aegis of Pan Niger Delta People’s Congress (PNDPC), has stablished contacts with the leadership the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) over the threat of renewed hostilities and bombing of oil facilities in the region. The NDA, through its spokesman, General Murdoch Agbinibo, had declared…

  • Gwarzogate: Anxiety mounts as SEC DG jets out to London

    — 6th November 2017

    …As allegations of N104m, other abuses against SEC boss hang From Uche Usim, Abuja the long silence and failure of the management of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to exhaustively respond to the avalanche of scathing allegations levelled against its Director General, Mournir Gwarzo, has left stakeholders wondering whether indeed his as guilty as…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share