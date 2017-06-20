The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - Congo rejects UN-led investigation into violence in Kasai region
20th June 2017 - Nepal’s new PM Deuba walks a tightrope
20th June 2017 - Niger Delta groups commend Boroh over success of amnesty programme
20th June 2017 - Collapsed wall kills 9-yr-old girl in Benin
20th June 2017 - Woman stabs child to death
20th June 2017 - Faces of seven US sailors killed in Navy ship collision
20th June 2017 - London Muslims attacker left wife before action
20th June 2017 - French armed forces minister quits amid party probe 
20th June 2017 - Woman gives birth to 15th child, breaks Vietnam national record
20th June 2017 - Police, herdsmen in gun duel at Falae’s farm
Home / National / Congo rejects UN-led investigation into violence in Kasai region

Congo rejects UN-led investigation into violence in Kasai region

— 20th June 2017

The Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday, rejected an independent investigation into violence in its Kasai region which has been called for by a top UN human rights official.

The UN Human Rights Council is likely to vote on Tuesday on whether to authorise such an investigation into violence that has killed hundreds in central Congo since last August, including two UN experts who were murdered earlier this year.

“Carrying out an investigation that excludes the Congolese authorities would be unacceptable. It would be as if we were not an independent country,” Justice Minister Alexis Mwamba told reporters in Geneva.

UN human rights chief Zeid Al-Hussein called on the Council to mandate an investigation after Congo missed a deadline to agree to investigate alleged massacres jointly.

Mwamba said: “that would be a pity, for the simple reason that if a resolution is voted for and doesn’t take us into account, implementing it will be difficult.

“Do you want experts to go into a foreign country without reporting to the national authorities?

“How will they get visas? How will they get access to the countryside? The best way would be to go towards a solution that is acceptable for everyone … If you think you can do the investigation without us, go ahead.”

He said it was baseless to suggest that Congo had not met a June 8 deadline set by Zeid, since it had presented its roadmap for investigating on May 24 in Kinshasa. Zeid has said the government’s response “falls short”.

Some legal proceedings had already begun, Mwamba said, including the trial of people suspected of killing UN sanctions monitors Michael Sharp and Zaida Catalan, an American and a Swede who disappeared in March and whose bodies were found two weeks later in a shallow grave.

Mwamba said about a dozen suspects were identified from a video of the murders, and the four principal suspects have been arrested.

The others are still being sought. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Congo rejects UN-led investigation into violence in Kasai region

— 20th June 2017

The Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday, rejected an independent investigation into violence in its Kasai region which has been called for by a top UN human rights official. The UN Human Rights Council is likely to vote on Tuesday on whether to authorise such an investigation into violence that has killed hundreds in central…

Share

  • Nepal’s new PM Deuba walks a tightrope

    — 20th June 2017

    After less than a week in office, new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had to bite the bullet. His all-out efforts to rope agitating Madhesi parties into joining the second phase of the local election came a cropper. The Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN), which was formed with the merger of six Madhes-based parties, announced…

    Share

  • Niger Delta groups commend Boroh over success of amnesty programme

    — 20th June 2017

    From From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A coalition of civil advocacy groups has commended the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd) for the successes recorded so far in the amnesty programme.  The groups led the Patriotic Niger Deltans for Good Governance,…

    Share

  • Collapsed wall kills 9-yr-old girl in Benin

    — 20th June 2017

    From: Tony Osauzo, Benin A wall, erected to support water pipes of a commercial borehole, has collapsed and killed a nine-year-old girl in Benin- City. ‎The victim, identified as Choice Izevbaye, a primary three pupil, who lost her father few years ago, reportedly met her untimely death at No 8, Osarehen Street,  Off Powerline Road, Ogida Quarters,…

    Share

  • Woman stabs child to death

    — 20th June 2017

    A Houston woman Laquita Lewis has appeared in court on a capital murder charge for stabbing her young daughter to death. The 34-year-old Lauita who is being held without bail was arrested after texting her boyfriend saying the girl was dead and in heaven. Deputies say 4-year-old Fredricka Allen had been stabbed multiple times in…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share