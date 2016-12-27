The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th December 2016 - Suicide bomber killed, another arrested in Maiduguri
27th December 2016 - Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire
27th December 2016 - Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi
27th December 2016 - Cres Jane Agu 07088689727
27th December 2016 - Buhari’s men frustrating peace moves –Militants
27th December 2016 - Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta
27th December 2016 - Corruption getting worse –Onaiyekan
27th December 2016 - Only women can change Nigeria –NCWS president
27th December 2016 - FG to end drug hawking by August 1, 2017
27th December 2016 - Christmas: Kalu shares rice, other gift items 
Home / Cover / National / Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire

Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire

— 27th December 2016

•Suspects at large

Stories from Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THERE was confusion at the weekend in Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State following the mysterious death of a grandmother and four of her children who were set ablaze by assailants on Christmas Day.
Community sources said the fire was a make-belief, noting that there were indications that the victims were earlier killed and later assembled in the living room of their apartment before being burnt.
The name of the grandmother was given as Comfort Ubani, while the names of her four grandchildren were unknown as at Press time.
The eldest of the children, a teenager, was allegedly violated as there were blood stains in her underwear and her thighs even after the fire.
The source noted that everything in the apartment where the mystery fire supposedly occurred remained intact except an old cushion chair and a plastic chair that burnt in the living room, alleging that the incident was carefully masterminded by the assailants.
“Another factor that raised suspicion is the reported shock find that the victims had pieces of clothes stuffed in their mouths, for stop them from crying for help.
“This shows that the victims were killed by unknown persons, who, thereafter, gathered them into the parlour and set them ablaze. The parlour did not burn much, but few household items like chairs and others that were burnt without much effect on the building.
“We cannot tell the cause of the fire, but we saw pieces of clothes forced apparently into their mouths and wondered what could have caused that,” the source said.
He said the grandmother and three of the children burnt right inside the parlour, while the fourth child, who was wearing a school uniform, was found dead somewhere else in the compound.
The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, was said to have visited the scene same day and reportedly assured the people that the police will get to the root of the matter.
Meanwhile, the corpses have been deposited in a hospital mortuary in the area.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Suicide bomber killed, another arrested in Maiduguri

— 27th December 2016

… 2016 my best year as governor, says Shettima An attempt by two suicide bombers to wreck havoc a day after Christmas has been thwarted as one of the suspects was killed and the other arrested by security personnel. While emergency workers have evacuated the remains of the female bomber, Nigerian soldiers took the other…

  • Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire

    — 27th December 2016

    •Suspects at large Stories from Paul Osuyi, Asaba THERE was confusion at the weekend in Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State following the mysterious death of a grandmother and four of her children who were set ablaze by assailants on Christmas Day. Community sources said the fire was a make-belief,…

  • Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi

    — 27th December 2016

    From Petrus Obi, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday disclosed that the choice of the former minister of information, Chief Nnia Nwodo for the post of president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was a collective decision of stakeholders of the state across political divide. Governor Ugwuanyi explained that when he was informed that the…

  • Buhari’s men frustrating peace moves –Militants

    — 27th December 2016

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the Olive branch to Niger Delta militants, the Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC) has accused some forces in and out of government of frustrating his peace efforts. The President had on Sunday while receiving a delegation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents led…

  • Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta

    — 27th December 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas said the newly acquired warships commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos two weeks ago have been deployed in the troubled Niger Delta region. Speaking to newsmen during the 2016 Nigerian Navy Ball, also known as Navy End of Year Party, organised…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351