The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Confusion in Nigeria’s capital market over Oando shares
12th April 2018 - Buhari extends VAIDS deadline to June 30
12th April 2018 - We’ll sue SEC if Oando shares’ suspension is lifted –Shareholders
12th April 2018 - NB posts N344.56bn revenue in 2017
12th April 2018 - Customs intercepts 14 trailer loads of rice from Cotonuo
12th April 2018 - NCS redeploys senior officers
12th April 2018 - Manufacturers, gas producers on collision course over pricing
12th April 2018 - In Onitsha, it’s skyscrapers everywhere
12th April 2018 - Better life for Enugu community residents
12th April 2018 - Without armed peace there can’t be justice for the weak
Home / Business / Confusion in Nigeria’s capital market over Oando shares
Oando

Confusion in Nigeria’s capital market over Oando shares

— 12th April 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi

There was mild drama at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday as the crisis rocking Oando Plc took a new twist at the trading session leaving investors and shareholders confused. Problem started after its shares were placed on technical suspension again after an earlier announcement lifting it. 

Oando shares had been placed on technical suspension since the disagreement between shareholders and company’s management started in 2017.

A letter signed by Head, Regulations, NSE, Tinu Awe, showed that NSE had notified Ayotola Jagun, the Company’s Secretary, of the resumption of normal trading activities on Oando’s shares which was to take effect from Wednesday, April 11, 2016.

“We refer to all prior communications regarding the technical suspension of trading in the shares of Oando Plc (Oando) implemented on the directive of the Securities and Exchange Commission (commission) on October 23, 2017,” the letter from Awe, NSE Executive Director, Regulation, read.

“Please be informed that further to an April 9, 2018 directive of the commission, the exchange lifted the technical suspension placed on Oando’s shares after the close of trading today, April 10, 2018 and consequently, there will be no impediment to price movement in the shares of Oando when the market opens for trading tomorrow, April 11, 2018.”

According to a source, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 9, 2018 gave NSE a directive to resume trading on the company’s shares yesterday, April 11, 2018.

As directed, trading in the company’s shares began to the excitement of the market with its share price even rising to a N6.30, a 5.8 per cent increase in less than three hours of trading.

But to the chagrin of the general public, SEC later ordered the reversal of the lifting of the technical suspension for no reason.

In a statement yesterday, NSE regretted the stalemate and assured stakeholders that, “in the overall interest of investors in Nigeria’s capital markets, and following consultation with the Commission, please be advised that at the start of trading tomorrow (today), April 12, 2018, trading in Oando’s shares will resume without any impediment in price movement consistent with NSE’s market structure.” 

Reacting to this development, market watchers lamented that the capital market has been thrown into chaos yet again following what could be described as a dodgy display by SEC and NSE.

Analysts who spoke to Daily Sun on condition of anonymity said NSE and SEC owe it to the general public to give good reason why the show of shame happened. 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oando

Confusion in Nigeria’s capital market over Oando shares

— 12th April 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi There was mild drama at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday as the crisis rocking Oando Plc took a new twist at the trading session leaving investors and shareholders confused. Problem started after its shares were placed on technical suspension again after an earlier announcement lifting it.  Oando shares had been placed on…

  • Buhari extends VAIDS

    Buhari extends VAIDS deadline to June 30

    — 12th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, has overruled the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which had earlier foreclosed any extension beyond the March 31, 2018, deadline for enforcement of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS). He has approved the extension of VAIDS to June 30, 2018 but with a warning that there would…

  • We’ll sue SEC if Oando shares’ suspension is lifted –Shareholders

    — 12th April 2018

    …Fume over attempts to frustrate forensic audit Shareholders under the aegis of the Proactive Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PROSAN), Trusted Shareholders Association of Nigeria (TSAN) and the Oando Shareholders Solidarity Group (OSSG), have accused the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of frustrating the forensic audit of Oando Plc. The shareholders’ groups also vowed to resist…

  • NB

    NB posts N344.56bn revenue in 2017

    — 12th April 2018

    …Recommends N4.13 dividend for shareholders  Chinwendu Obienyi Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) has announced it recorded N344.56 billion in 2017 up from N313.74 billion in 2016, representing a 10 per cent increase. It is also recommending a final dividend of N4.13 per share to its shareholders.  The company’s operating profit grew by 8 per cent from…

  • Customs

    Customs intercepts 14 trailer loads of rice from Cotonuo

    — 12th April 2018

    Isaac Anumihe As part of efforts to rid the nation of foreign parboiled rice, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted 14 trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country from the neighbouring Benin Republic.  Speaking to newsmen at the unit’s office in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share