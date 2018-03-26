The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Conflicting police statements on release of last dapchi girl embarrassing – Fayose
26th March 2018 - Nigeria’s IGR hits N931.2b in 2017
26th March 2018 - Monkeys invade Lagos community, residents flee
26th March 2018 - US denies leaving air bases in Turkey, Qatar
26th March 2018 - Osun PDP gets new chair
26th March 2018 - I’m disappointed at your remarks, Tanko Yakasai tells Danjuma
26th March 2018 - Bayelsa govt. backs Easter Fest to boost youths engagement
26th March 2018 - Anambra govt. plans to send 4 officials to Harvard
26th March 2018 - Thousands protest in Sanaa to mark 3 years of Saudi offensive
26th March 2018 - JUST IN: Plans afoot to tarnish my image, ex-President Jonathan alleges
Home / National / Conflicting police statements on release of last dapchi girl embarrassing – Fayose

Conflicting police statements on release of last dapchi girl embarrassing – Fayose

— 26th March 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described the conflicting statements from the Police on the return of the last Dapchi schoolgirl; Leah Sharibu as another clear indication that “under this President Muhammadu Buhari led government, confusion now reigns supreme.”

Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted Governor Fayose as saying in a statement issued on Sunday, that it was embarrassing that the IGP could come on national television to deceive Nigerians by giving information that he was not sure of, adding that; “Nigerians can now see why it is advisable to check their calendar when President Buhari and his men say what the date is.”

The governor said; “If the IGP does not have correct information on activities of the Boko Haram insurgents at his fingertips, it goes to show the level of confusion that has taken over this their government and one can appreciate the position expressed by former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. T. Y. Danjuma that Nigerians should take total responsibility for the security of their own lives and properties because as it is, a government that is confused even at the level of its security agencies cannot protect its citizens.”

He described the recant of the IGP statement by the Nigeria Police Force as highly embarrassing, saying; “What the IGP said was unambiguous. He said on Channels Television loud and clear that he was scheduled to travel to Dapchi but shelved the trip so as not to jeopardize the release of Leah Sharibu.

“So, where is the misunderstanding and misrepresentation of what the IGP said? How can Dapchi residents’ anxious wait for the safe return of the already released girls be the reason for the IGP to say that he learnt the remaining girl will be released on Saturday?

He said the IGP categorical statement on Saturday, that Leah Sharibu was going to be released and the recant the following day was a further vindication of the United States government’s that animosity between Nigeria’s security agencies and their unwillingness to share intelligence were hampering effort at effectively combating the Boko Haram insurgency.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Conflicting police statements on release of last dapchi girl embarrassing – Fayose

— 26th March 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described the conflicting statements from the Police on the return of the last Dapchi schoolgirl; Leah Sharibu as another clear indication that “under this President Muhammadu Buhari led government, confusion now reigns supreme.” Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted Governor…

  • Nigeria’s IGR hits N931.2b in 2017

    — 26th March 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by state for the full year of 2017 racked up N931.23 billion compared to N831.19 billion recorded in the previous year. The bureau also stated in the Internally Generated Revenue report for 2017, released, on Monday, in…

  • Monkeys invade Lagos community, residents flee

    — 26th March 2018

    NAN Invasion by monkeys from natural habitat is forcing many residents of Soluyi/Sosanya  Community  in Gbagada, Lagos State, to flee. Some of the residents told NAN, in Lagos, on Monday, that they could no longer withstand the situation. They called on the state government to save the community from the trouble, saying that the animals…

  • Osun PDP gets new chair

    — 26th March 2018

    Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo The Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, elected Olasoji Adagunodo as the chairman during the party’s congress held at the Osogbo City Stadium. Adagunodo, who expressed delight at his appointment, promised to go the extra mile in ensuring unity in the party and reposition it for victory…

  • I’m disappointed at your remarks, Tanko Yakasai tells Danjuma

    — 26th March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has expressed huge disappointment at the remarks credited to a former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Y.  Danjuma (rtd) that Nigerians should defend themselves in the face of attack by Fulani herdsmen. Yakasai, in a telephone interview in with Daily Sun, in Kano, remarked that by…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share