Conflict: UNDP, Japan support Adamawa communities

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Japanese Government, says it supported 50 households affected by Boko Haram conflict in two local Government areas of Adamawa State.

UNDP country representative, Mr. Yoshi Nugochi, said this at the presentation of business equipment to the beneficiary households in Yola on Thursday.

Nugochi said that the development was part of effort aimed at accelerating early recovery of the conflict affected communities in the state.

“Today we are witnessing another small scale business intervention Programme aimed at supporting another 50 Households affected by Boko Haram conflict from Gombi and Hong LGAs of Adamawa.

“The intervention is not the first of its kind in the state, as from 2014 to date; the organisation has assisted and support thousands of returnee Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) with agricultural inputs and unconditional cash grand to improve their living standard.” Nugochi said.

Responding on behalf of the state government and beneficiaries, Mr. Haruna Furo, state Executive Chairman, State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) thanked the organisation for the gesture.

Furo noted that UNDP intervention was not new in the state adding that the state government would continue to partner the organisation in areas of human development.

He explained that the selection of the beneficiaries was carried out by the organization’s consultant and due process was followed during the selection.

He cautioned the beneficiaries not to sell the items as a team was set up to monitor the effective used of the equipment.

NAN reports that among the items distributed include Clothes designing and sewing machines; Hair dress and Barbing saloon equipment and ground nut oil extractor machines among others. (NAN)