The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
20th January 2017 - Trump takes office
20th January 2017 - The Obamas receive The Trumps at the White House
20th January 2017 - Trump’s first and second wives, Ivana & Marla, guests at inauguration
20th January 2017 - Jonathan arrives USA, greets Trump ahead of inauguration
20th January 2017 - Confederation of Africa Handball lifts ban on Nigeria – official
20th January 2017 - Women protest against Fayose in Abuja, seek his arrest
20th January 2017 - Murray avoids Djokovic’s fate to reach fourth round
20th January 2017 - Malia Obama gets Hollywood internship, heads to Harvard Sept.
20th January 2017 - West African leaders give Jammeh last chance to cede power
20th January 2017 - 11 pro-Trump supporters allegedly killed in Rivers
Home / National / Confederation of Africa Handball lifts ban on Nigeria – official

Confederation of Africa Handball lifts ban on Nigeria – official

— 20th January 2017

President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN),  Yusuf Dauda, says the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB) has lifted the ban on HFN following the payment of its outstanding debt.

CAHB had placed a ban on Nigeria for failure to pay appearance and participation fees in the Africa Men’s Championship held in Egypt, in January 2016.

Dauda, who did not state the exact amount, told NAN in Lagos on Friday that the Ministry of Youth and Sports made the money available during the month, after a persistent plea by the federation.

He said that the payment of the debt recently compelled the continental body to lift the ban on Nigeria, and it opened its chances of participating in CAHB’s organised championships.

“We are affiliated body to CAHB, official body of handball administration in Africa, we participated in the Nation’s Cup and could not fulfill the body’s financial requirement, leading to our ban.

“We communicated the issue to the sports ministry with the banned letter and we sat on its neck all through last year until it responded in December, 2016 and approved the money.

“I am happy to say that we have paid our incurred debt to CAHB, as I speak now; the ban on Nigeria has been lifted so we are now free.

“With this good development, Nigeria has been re-absorbed into the continental body and our chances of participating in CAHB’s organised competition are sure,’’ he said.

The HFN president reiterated its appreciation to the ministry for its remarkable assistance on the issue to the federation.

“The handball family cannot thank the ministry enough because it really came to our rescue at a time it mattered most, it’s a good beginning for us,’’ he said.

Dauda, however, regretted the absence of female national team in CAHB organised draws held in Angola in 2016 ahead of 2017 Women’s Cup qualifiers for 2017 Women World Championship.

“As at the time the draws were held, we were still facing the ban and being an event organised by CAHB, we lost the chance of participation,’’ he explained.

NAN reports that CAHB was founded in 1973 after the 2nd All Africa Games in Lagos, It has 53 member nations of which Nigeria is one. (NAN)

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Trump takes office

— 20th January 2017

(WASHINGTON) Donald John Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, ushering in a new and more unpredictable era in which he has vowed to shatter the established order and restore American greatness. From the West Front of the Capitol, overlooking a crowd of admirers gathered as rain threatened on…

  • The Obamas receive The Trumps at the White House

    — 20th January 2017

    President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump have now arrived at the White House, greeted by President Obama and the first lady on the North Portico.  “Mr President-elect how are you? Good to see you, congratulations,” Obama said to the president-elect when he emerged from the car. Mrs. Trump handed Mrs. Obama a blue box, an apparent gift. Mrs. Obama and Mrs….

  • Trump’s first and second wives, Ivana & Marla, guests at inauguration

    — 20th January 2017

    Ivana Trump was photographed leaving her New York City townhouse on Thursday afternoon and making her way down to Washington DC, where on Friday she will watch as her first husband Donald is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. She will be joining her three children with Donald – Donald Jr.,…

  • Jonathan arrives USA, greets Trump ahead of inauguration

    — 20th January 2017

    Former president Goodluck Jonathan has arrived the United States of America ahead of the inauguration of president-elect, Donald Trump. Deji Adeyanju, a twitter user with close ties to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claims that the ex-president of Nigeria is in the US. Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 @adeyanjudeji Goodluck Jonathan is in the United States of…

  • Confederation of Africa Handball lifts ban on Nigeria – official

    — 20th January 2017

    President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN),  Yusuf Dauda, says the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB) has lifted the ban on HFN following the payment of its outstanding debt. CAHB had placed a ban on Nigeria for failure to pay appearance and participation fees in the Africa Men’s Championship held in Egypt, in January…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351