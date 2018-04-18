The Sun News
18th April 2018 - Confederation Cup Playoff: Enyimba’ll subdue Bidvest Wits –Oladapo
18th April 2018 - Russia 2018: Osaze backs Russia to host successful W/Cup
18th April 2018 - Onyekuru thanks Everton, Anderlecht for recovery
18th April 2018 - CAF sets new schedules for CAFCL, CAFCC
18th April 2018 - An hour with Oba Ewuare II
18th April 2018 - RMAFC recovers N57.7bn unremitted revenue from banks
18th April 2018 - Poor supply: Electricity consumers demand reversal of privatisation programme, slam NERC
18th April 2018 - Excise duty: Group pleads for brewery workers 
18th April 2018 - PenCom educates MDAs, PDOs on pension
18th April 2018 - Why we’re not exposed to power sector –Agbaje, GTB boss
Enyimba midfielder, Austin Oladapo has expressed his confidence in the ability of the club to scale the  hurdle of Bidvest Wits today.

The silky playmaker, who had been one of the standout performers for the People’s Elephant this season was bullish in a chat with Enyimba Media in the build-up to the CAF Confederation Cup play-off return leg.

“I’m very confident; seeing the training all week, it has been impressive, so I’m very confident that we are going to scale through,” he said.

Allied to the preparation the side had undergone, Oladapo also believed that a difficult first leg, which saw the Clever Boys see more of the ball for long periods had better prepared the team to respond in Calabar.

“Now, we feel more motivated. We already know how they play; we saw it in their home and yet we were able to get an away draw there. So, we already know their tactics.”“We are going to Uyo to qualify for the next stage of the Confederation Cup,” Shobowale told CAFOnline.com

“Akwa United may carry the day but we will qualify and I’m confident about this because we are coming to fight our way through. I don’t believe in home advantage since it’s going to be 11 players of Hilal against 11 players of Akwa United. The fans will not be on the pitch to play for Akwa United,” stated Shobowale.

