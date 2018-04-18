Confederation Cup Playoff: Enyimba’ll subdue Bidvest Wits –Oladapo

Enyimba midfielder, Austin Oladapo has expressed his confidence in the ability of the club to scale the hurdle of Bidvest Wits today.

The silky playmaker, who had been one of the standout performers for the People’s Elephant this season was bullish in a chat with Enyimba Media in the build-up to the CAF Confederation Cup play-off return leg.

“I’m very confident; seeing the training all week, it has been impressive, so I’m very confident that we are going to scale through,” he said.

Allied to the preparation the side had undergone, Oladapo also believed that a difficult first leg, which saw the Clever Boys see more of the ball for long periods had better prepared the team to respond in Calabar.

