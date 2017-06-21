The Sun News
Confab report could hold key to Nigeria’s challenges – Sen. Adeola

— 21st June 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A Senator representing Lagos West in the National Assembly, Solomon Adeola, has said solutions to Nigeria’s challenges could be contained in various recommendations made in the 2014 National Confab report.

He thereby called on the Presidency ,to as a matter of urgency, forward the report to the Senate.

Sen. Adeola, who equally advised that the restructuring aspect of the report should be specifically looked into, wondered why the report of a conference, which gulped N3 billion taxpayers money, should be thrown aside.

He insisted that the Confab report holds way out of Nigeria’s political and economic quagmire.

The Senator stated this, on Wednesday, while fielding questions from journalists, shortly after the annual Ramadan lecture held at Ilaro, Yewa South local government area, Ogun State.

According to him, the Senate has the duty to look into the report and deliberate on areas that can be useful to the country and amend the constitution in necessary areas with the aim of moving Nigeria forward.

“I am calling on the Executive, the Presidency, to forward without delay the National CONFAB Report where N3 billion Nigerians hard earned money, tax payers money had been spent to forward it to the National Assembly. We are calling for restructuring in the report . We are calling for economic empowerment in it.

“Let the Senate look into the report and deliberate on those areas that can be useful to us as a nation. We should bring those areas out , amend the Constitution in necessary areas, so that things can turn around as a nation. So that we can move forward as a nation and we can get to the level at which we are all aspiring to be as a nation.

“Even the issue of insecurity challenges affecting Nigeria is in the report which I believe should be forwarded to the National Assembly as a matter of urgency”. He stated.

The senator, however, expressed worry over calls by some groups for the disintegration of Nigeria noting, “Indivisible entity of this nation called Nigeria cannot be divided by anybody, irrespective of religion, lineage and ethnicity. Nigeria has come to stay.

“There is nobody that can divide us as a people. Nigeria started in 1914 during the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates. We have been together for over 46 years until we had Independence and in 1963, we agreed that we should be referred to as the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“These are separate different agreements, different years that we entered into as a people, as a nation. If anybody because of whatever is happening now thinks he can take advantage, calling for break up, such move is not going to be possible”.

