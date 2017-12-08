Condition of North East IDP camps pathetic, says northern monarchs

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council (NTRC) have described the condition of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in different locations in northeast states as pathetic and uninhabitable.

The monarchs were disappointed that in spite of billions of naira that was budgeted by the State and Federal Governments, for the welfare of the IDPs, the living standard of the IDPs was appalling. They, therefore, called for urgent improvement of the camps.

Activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states over the years had resulted in the destruction of communities and infrastructures, forcing the people to flee their towns.

Chairman, Coordinating Committee of NTRC and Emir of Gummi in Zamfara State, Justice Lawal Hassan, told journalists in Abuja, yesterday, that the Council had, in the course of the meeting in Kaduna few days ago, highlighted the poor condition of the IDP camps.

The Council, thus, demanded increased efforts by government and other philanthropists that would herald an improvement in the living conditions of the IDPs pending their return to their respective communities. This, he said, will avert unpleasant reactions.

The monarchs, he added, were also worried at the alarming rate of drug abuse among women and youths. They, however, suggested stronger enforcement of the law on sale of certain categories of drug without doctor’s prescription.

Meanwhile, as 2019 political activities gather momentum, the traditional rulers have warned politicians against using religious and ethnic prejudices in politicking, reminding them that a democratic society cannot be established through violence, injustice and impunity.