The Sun News
Latest
3rd November 2017 - Concession: Obasanjo, Jonathan, El-Rufai, others may face Senate probe
3rd November 2017 - Alleged $350m fraud: N’Assembly to probe Power Ministry, W’Bank GEM project
3rd November 2017 - CBN raises the alarm over fake website
3rd November 2017 - LASU don slumps, dies
3rd November 2017 - Issues in the Maina mess
3rd November 2017 - Life and times of EFCC
3rd November 2017 - 2019: Buhari should reconsider
3rd November 2017 - Nigeria as a fact of nature
3rd November 2017 - Obiageli Precious 08167016049
3rd November 2017 - How my wife copes with my female friends –Gordons, comedian
Home / Cover / National / Concession: Obasanjo, Jonathan, El-Rufai, others may face Senate probe

Concession: Obasanjo, Jonathan, El-Rufai, others may face Senate probe

— 3rd November 2017

Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said it will summon all the prominent players in the past governments that participated in the concession and privatisation exercise.

The panel also disclosed it will soon begin a holistic investigation into issues relating to the concession and privatisation of some government properties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to the tune of N2.7 billion.

The Senate committee said despite huge investments in the FCT, the revenue portion on the investments stood at zero per cent, over the years.

Committee chairman, Senator Dino Melaye, said this during a meeting with FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello and other senior staff of the territory.

Said Melaye: “It is worthy of note that these FCT-owned companies received huge returns on investment without making returns to the FCT Administration. The returns were in billions of naira. They were spent and re-invested without appropriation.

“This is contrary to the principles of accountability and due process. The committee is also worried about the revenue line charge on investment income. The actual performance on this charge has zero returns over the years.”

The concession and privatisation of these government properties was carried out during the administration of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, just as the FCT ministers at those times were Nasir El- Rufai who is now the governor of Kaduna State; Dr. Aliyu Modibbo Umar; Senator Bala Mohammed, among others.

Meanwhile, the FCTA minister, told the committee that the concession was not carried out now, just as he disclosed that all those who took the decision were not in the hall and in the present government.

Bello informed the committee that he has put in place a seven-man interim management team, headed by Dr. Bashir Isyaku,  to oversee the affairs of the the concession and privatisation, just as he pleaded with the Senate to give the committee time to complete its assignment and present the report.

Melaye retorted: “Let me say that the abysmal performance of these concessioned properties in the FCT is basically a direct consequence of leadership failure. By the twilight of the past administrations in Nigeria, a plethora of discontentment on the exercise had reached fever pitch. We, as members of this committee, will continue to bridge the meaning of our resolve with realities through our oversight for effective implementation…”

“Permit me to comment on some of the concessioned properties as follows: The Karu General Hospital  was initially a 222-bed facility built by the FCT Administration. It is important to note that 40% of the Hospital is leased to Primus Super Specialty Hospital (an Indian HoSpital) for management. The hospital commenced operation on 19th April, 2017.

“The then Director-General of Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Mrs. Irene Chigbue, stated clearly during the Investigative Public Hearing of this committee in 2008 that Government Agencies were invited to subscribe to the ownership of the company in which Abuja Investment Limited was part of the subscribers.

“It is important to note that 87% of the Federal Government shares of the hotel, that is 51% was sold to core investors while other shareholders’ shares remain unchanged.

“The committee was reliably informed that the 51% of the shares of the hotel was valued and sold for $34 million. This means that the total value of the hotel is less than $68 million.

“This figure is very ridiculous because the hotel was constructed at a period when the Naira was stronger than the dollar ($300m). Despite the hotel’s 20 years of operations (1982 2002), the Return on Investment (ROI) was a negative quantity.Today, the facilities in the hotel is depreciating by the day. The hotel is not well managed with many of the rooms uninhabitable.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Concession: Obasanjo, Jonathan, El-Rufai, others may face Senate probe

— 3rd November 2017

Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said it will summon all the prominent players in the past governments that participated in the concession and privatisation exercise. The panel also disclosed it will soon begin a holistic investigation into issues relating to the concession and privatisation of some government properties in the Federal…

  • Alleged $350m fraud: N’Assembly to probe Power Ministry, W’Bank GEM project

    — 3rd November 2017

    From Fred Itua and Kemi Yesufu Abuja The Federal Ministry of Power and Housing, headed by Mr. Babatunde Fashola, is now being fingered by the Senate in a $350 million fraud. According to the upper chamber, Fashola’s Ministry got part of $1 billion from an Euro bond issued by the Federal Government in 2013, which…

  • CBN raises the alarm over fake website

    — 3rd November 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Cyber criminals have cloned the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with a view to defrauding the unsuspecting public. Against this background, CBN spokesman, Isaac Okorafor, has urged Nigerians to disregard any other website than the bank’s www.cbn.gov.ng. “Our attention has been drawn to a scam being perpetrated by…

  • LASU don slumps, dies

    — 3rd November 2017

    By Gabriel Dike Details of how Dean of the Faculty of Science, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Oluwole Omikorede, died on Wednesday has emerged. Prof Omikorede was on his way home when heslumped in his car and was subsequently rushed to Igando General Hospital where he died later. A senior LASU management staff, who declined…

  • Kogi gov tasks police to arrest killers of labour leader

    — 2nd November 2017

      Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has condemned the gruesome murder of the Chairman of the Non Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, Science and Technology Education Board, Mr. Abdulmumini Yakubu and one other in Ozuwaya, in Okene Local Government of the state. In a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday by his Special…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share