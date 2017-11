There are distressing signs and news emanating from Okoh, Anambra State, country home of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme that his health is failing.

Efforts we made to confirm were partially successful as a source that pleaded not to be mentioned said he is ill, and may be flown abroad for medical attention any moment from now.

But the source dismissed the news that its a critical situation and rather said that: ‘We know Ekwueme is old and old age has to do with some health challenges. He is not in a terrible situation though.”

Ex-VP Ekwueme, architect, lawyer, sociologist and politician marked 85 years at the third week of last October.

More details as event unfold