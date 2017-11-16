The Sun News
Home / National / Competency test: We are not sacking teachers in Kaduna, El-Rufai replies Fayose

Competency test: We are not sacking teachers in Kaduna, El-Rufai replies Fayose

— 16th November 2017

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has replied his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, over the sack of teachers in Kaduna State.

On Tuesday, Fayose accused the Kaduna state government of sacking teachers with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I’m warning Nigerians again, the agenda of the APC is to sack workers. They are sacking teachers in Kaduna and Buhari is supporting them,” Fayose said on Twitter.

The tweet immediately sparked off a debate which saw some in favour but others against Fayose.

The governor’s spokesman on New Media,  Lere Olayinka, had tweeted: “In Ekiti, we did not conduct competency test for teachers, we still made first position in NECO in 2016 and 2017. El-Rufai can come and learn from us.”

Another user countered Fayose‘s claim by saying “since you are running for President, you can start your campaign by absorbing the sacked teachers.

“And, let’s see how far they will help Ekiti with her ‘One Compound, One Professor’ pride.”

To clear the confusion trailing the proposed sack of  ‘incompetent’ teachers in Kaduna, El-Rufai waded in on the issue by quoting Fayose’s tweet.

“Your Excellency sir, we are not sacking teachers in Kaduna.

“Rather, we are replacing unqualified people who are unfit to be called teachers, to save the future of the next generation,” said El-Rufai.

The planned sack of teachers in Kaduna has continued to draw the attention of Nigerians.

While some have applauded the move, others have frowned at it, with some insisting Kaduna state government is being inconsiderate.

On Monday, at a Federal Executivr Council retreat in Abuja,  Buhari declared his support for their sack and replacement of the teachers found incompetent.

Although the Kaduna state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers had threatened to go on indefinite strike from November 23, El-Rufai stood his ground and has vowed to go ahead with the proposed action.

To justify the decision to sack the teachers, the state government released some answer scripts from the competency test, which revealed how some teachers could not answer questions set for Primary Four students.

The state government said about two-thirds of primary school teachers in the state failed to score up to 75 per cent in the examination.

