Community Shield team news: Chelsea injury blow, Sarri without six, Mahrez Man City debut

Daily Star

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is doubtful for his side’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City with a minor knee injury.

France World Cup winners N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, Belgium trio Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Michy Batshuayi, plus England’s Gary Cahill, are yet to return following Russia 2018.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Sarri suggested a similar side to the one which featured in pre-season would play at Wembley.

And that could see 17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi could playing against the Premier League champions.

Manchester City summer signing Riyad Mahrez is available for tomorrow’s Community Shield against Chelsea.

The 27-year-old, who joined for a record £60m from Leicester, sustained an ankle injury last weekend but has been able to train ahead of the Wembley showpiece.

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are the only players not to return to the group after the World Cup.

And City manager Pep Guardiola is planning to go on condition over quality.

Chelsea provisional squad: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Jorginho, Drinkwater, Barkley, Morata, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Musonda, Zappacosta, Willian, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Ampadu, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Zouma.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Hart, Walker, Danilo, Stones, Garcia, Otamendi, Kompany, Laporte, Mendy, Delph, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, D Silva, B Silva, Sane, Roberts, Mahrez, Bolton, Foden, Diaz, Nmecha, Jesus, Aguero.

