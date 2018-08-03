– The Sun News
Community Shield: Moses vows to bring City down

3rd August 2018

Super Eagles’ star, Victor Moses has vowed to show class when Chelsea file out against Manchester City in the Community Shield clash on Sunday.

Moses, whose team walked away with the English FA Cup trophy, tweeted shortly after Chelsea’s loss to Arsenal in a pre-season clash on Wednesday.

“Not the result we wanted but good to get more minutes in the bank. We move on to the game on Sunday now. #fitness #CFC,” Moses tweeted.

Moses netted during last year English Community Shield final, but his goal was not enough to seal victory for the west London side over Arsenal.

