FESTIVAL

Community rolls out plans for traditional festival

— 4th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

In its avowed commitment to preserve its cultural heritage, the Issele-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State has rolled out plans to celebrate the annual Ine Aho festival.

Obi of the kingdom, Agbogidi Obi Nduka, told newsmen, on Tuesday, at a press briefing that various traditional events that would enrich the culture of the people have been lined up for the festival.

He said with globalisation and modernisation, there was need to create events especially targeting the youths with specialised programmes that will be put in place in future as the festival is attended by people of all ages.

Obi Nduka listed the traditional events to include Izu Afiachi, Ilo Chi Ikpala, Ilo Chi Ikolo, Mgba Ututu, Iba Onicha, adding that activities usually pull crowd from far and wide.

“One of the imperatives of Issele-Uku is the Ine Aho festival which is the most revered festival in the ancient town of Issele-Uku.

“The significance of the Ine Aho festival to the people of Issele-Uku is numerous. we are committed to preserving our cultural heritage despite the influx of foreign culture which has eroded the cultures of some communities and at the same time, we are willing to project this culture to the world.

“With modernisation and globalisation, we see the need to create, add value and importance to our festival and we are striving towards achieving that goal, especially by targeting the youth with specialised programmes that will be put in place in the future as the festival is attended by people of all ages.

“The festival period of the town are highly loaded with minor and major traditional events. Majority of these traditional activities of the festival, unfortunately, are non-popularised and publicised,” the young monarch said.

