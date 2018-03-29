The Sun News
Latest
29th March 2018 - Community policing strategy yielding good result – Ogun CP
29th March 2018 - Edo Police recover 136 illegal firearms, arrest 9 robbery suspects,
29th March 2018 - Saraki, Oyegun absent at Tinubu colloquium
29th March 2018 - Gambari, Ali offer solutions to Herdsmen-Farmers conflict
29th March 2018 - Court rejects application to recover seized OYO crude oil
29th March 2018 - Christians should pray against Islamization of Nigeria: Bishop Nwokolo
29th March 2018 - Delta approves rehabilitation of 4 roads in Asaba
29th March 2018 - 2019: Taraba monarch urges youths to register for PVCs
29th March 2018 - Egypt’s Sisi wins second term with 92% of vote
29th March 2018 - Why Gov. Abubakar declared emergency in education -aide
Home / National / Community policing strategy yielding good result – Ogun CP
Iliyasu Ogun

Community policing strategy yielding good result – Ogun CP

— 29th March 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, on Thursday, said the community policing strategy adopted by the command has yielded positive results in fighting crimes and criminals in the state.

Iliyasu, who stated this during his visit to the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Unit of Ilaro Area command, further described the strategy as one of the best in tackling crimes.

According to the CP, the successes recorded so far in the state by the command was as a result of the people’s cooperation with the police, assuring police would continue to operate people-oriented policing.

He said, “Community policing strategy is really working for us and its results are there for us to see. It is people-oriented strategy, policing without people’s support won’t succeed. It is the information received from them that we work on. I am happy community policing has come to stay in Ogun.

“The aim of PCRC is to bring police closer to the people. It is only when you are close to the people that you will know many things and have security information. Ogun state is the best state in terms of security as far as I am concerned and peaceful state”.

The CP, however, solicited for more supports and cooperation of the PCRC members, noting efforts of the police would amount to nothing without their cooperation.

The state’s PCRC chairman, Ibrahim Olaniyan, who disclosed the Committee presently has over 52,000 members in the state, said the cordial relationship between PCRC and the police has helped in crime reduction in the state.

He assured Ogun PCRC would continue to provide the police with relevant information, noting “PCRC members are the police in mufti”.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Iliyasu Ogun

Community policing strategy yielding good result – Ogun CP

— 29th March 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, on Thursday, said the community policing strategy adopted by the command has yielded positive results in fighting crimes and criminals in the state. Iliyasu, who stated this during his visit to the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Unit of Ilaro Area command, further described the strategy…

  • recovered firearms Edo POLICE

    Edo Police recover 136 illegal firearms, arrest 9 robbery suspects,

    — 29th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Edo State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Johnson Kokumo, announced in Benin that operatives of the Command have mopped up a total of 136 illegal firearms of various brands, including 136 live cartridges from members of the public. He disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the level of compliance with the Inspector General…

  • Saraki Tinubu

    Saraki, Oyegun absent at Tinubu colloquium

    — 29th March 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun were among the notable absentees at the 10th Bola Tinubu colloquium holding at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos Island. Neither Saraki nor Oyegun issued statements to commemorate with Tinubu on the occasion of his 66th birthday, but Speaker of…

  • prof ibrahim gambari nigeria

    Gambari, Ali offer solutions to Herdsmen-Farmers conflict

    — 29th March 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Nigeria’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has suggested the revival of the 1965 Grazing Reserve Law as a solution to the herdsmen-farmers conflict unsettling many communities across the country. Gambari said the Law can be revived based on section 315 of the 1999 Constitution in the 19 northern…

  • Court rejects application to recover seized OYO crude oil

    — 29th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos State, has rejected the application by the Allied Energy Plc and Camac International (Nig) Ltd seeking a Mandatory Injunction against the Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE) to stop the execution of an order to stop the seizure of assets under the court process initiated by…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share