Community policing strategy yielding good result – Ogun CP

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, on Thursday, said the community policing strategy adopted by the command has yielded positive results in fighting crimes and criminals in the state.

Iliyasu, who stated this during his visit to the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Unit of Ilaro Area command, further described the strategy as one of the best in tackling crimes.

According to the CP, the successes recorded so far in the state by the command was as a result of the people’s cooperation with the police, assuring police would continue to operate people-oriented policing.

He said, “Community policing strategy is really working for us and its results are there for us to see. It is people-oriented strategy, policing without people’s support won’t succeed. It is the information received from them that we work on. I am happy community policing has come to stay in Ogun.

“The aim of PCRC is to bring police closer to the people. It is only when you are close to the people that you will know many things and have security information. Ogun state is the best state in terms of security as far as I am concerned and peaceful state”.

The CP, however, solicited for more supports and cooperation of the PCRC members, noting efforts of the police would amount to nothing without their cooperation.

The state’s PCRC chairman, Ibrahim Olaniyan, who disclosed the Committee presently has over 52,000 members in the state, said the cordial relationship between PCRC and the police has helped in crime reduction in the state.

He assured Ogun PCRC would continue to provide the police with relevant information, noting “PCRC members are the police in mufti”.