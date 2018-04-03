Community leader begs Ambode over failed Badagry road

Brown Chimezie

Baale of Eteko land in Olorunda Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Chief Yunusa Fagbohun, has appealed to Governor Akinwumi Ambode over the poor state of the Agbara-Oko Afo end of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

In a statement, the community leader said the poor state of the road has become a source of concern for most road users who, on daily basis ,suffer untold hardship.

While appealing to the governor to come to their rescue by deploying the State’s Works department to carry out palliative measures on the road, Fagbohun said the claim by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) that repairs have been carried out on the road is total false.

“Today, the road is so bad that vehicles now drive one way to meander through failed portions of the road. This has led to accidents which have claimed many lives,” he said.

On how to improve security in the area, the community leader urged property owners in the area to come forward and develop their lands.

“When the areas are free from bush and uncompleted buildings, it will be difficult for miscreants to use such property as hideout to perpetrate crime,” he said.

Commending Governor Ambode for approving the construction of Magbon-Obele Road, the traditional ruler urged him to extend the same gesture to Eteko land and Candid community where residents need culverts, grading of roads and provision of transformers to boost electricity in the area.

The Baale also tasked Ambode on the completion of the abandoned modern abattoir under construction at Araromi community. He lamented that weeds have taken over the site making it a hideout for criminals

“I am also calling on owners of uncompleted buildings to endeavour to complete them as soon as possible to rid the area of miscreants who often use such abandoned facilities as hideout to attacks unsuspecting members of the public.”