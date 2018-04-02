The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - Community laments alleged plot to take over land, write Ugwuanyi
2nd April 2018 - Man nabbed for hacking elder brother, wife to death in Ogun
2nd April 2018 - Sokoto intensify efforts in routine Polio immunization
2nd April 2018 - JUST IN: Winnie Madikizela Mandela dies at 81
2nd April 2018 - Okowa to perform groundbreaking ceremony of STARS University
2nd April 2018 - No going back on making Lagos waterways cleaner, safer
2nd April 2018 - Budget delay: Don’t expect much in Q2, says economist
2nd April 2018 - Why I left PDP for APGA – Maku
2nd April 2018 - Israel cancels plan to deport African migrants
2nd April 2018 - Enugu police investigate reports of gang rape at Flavour concert
Home / National / Community laments alleged plot to take over land, write Ugwuanyi
Ugwuanyi community

Community laments alleged plot to take over land, write Ugwuanyi

— 2nd April 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

An Enugu community, Ugwogo-Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State has called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to intervene and stop the plot by some members of his cabinet to convert 2,500 plots of the community’s land  themselves.

The Ugwogo-Nike Town Union President, Hon. Nelson Okoh and Secretary, Barrister Chukwuemeka Agbo, in a petition to the governor said, “Your attention is hereby drawn to the plan by some members of Enugu state Executive Council to grab over two thousand five hundred plots of lands in a village called Amankpaka in Ugwogo-Nike community.

“The said government officials are in connivance with some leaders of the village to convert the lands to themselves in a thin disguise of assisting the village in her quest to obtain the status of autonomous community.”

The town union said it was worried because the people of Amankpaka village were predominantly farmers who carry out most of their farming activities on the affected land.

“The said land is about the most fertile in the village and if the improper sale is not aborted the farmers will be reduced to poverty, hunger and starvation.

“One of the village leaders whose hands are in this land deal, contested for the Igwe stool of Ugwogo-Nike some years back but failed.

“It is our believe that he is desperate of becoming a traditional ruler, hence his yielding to the promise of autonomous community status to the village.

“Again, the population of this village is about 400 persons. So the promise of autonomous status is to say the least, fraudulent,” the community lamented.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ugwuanyi community

Community laments alleged plot to take over land, write Ugwuanyi

— 2nd April 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu An Enugu community, Ugwogo-Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State has called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to intervene and stop the plot by some members of his cabinet to convert 2,500 plots of the community’s land  themselves. The Ugwogo-Nike Town Union President, Hon. Nelson Okoh and Secretary, Barrister Chukwuemeka…

  • Man nabbed for hacking elder brother, wife to death in Ogun

    — 2nd April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The police in Ogun state have arrested one Okwudili Okoro for allegedly attacking his elder brother and his wife and hacking them to death with machete. Okwudili, said to be an apprentice under his late brother, Azuibike Okoro,  in company of another person, had stormed the Ijako, Sango Ota residence of the…

  • SOKOTO Polio gates, tambuwal

    Sokoto intensify efforts in routine Polio immunization

    — 2nd April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State government said it has increased access to immunization from 2.5% in 2014 to 25% in 2018. State governor Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this during a review meeting on the progress of routine immunization in Sokoto. He indicated that the recent Lot Quality Assurance Survey (LQAS) by the National…

  • JUST IN: Winnie Madikizela Mandela dies at 81

    — 2nd April 2018

    BBC Former wife of former South African president, Winnie Mandela, is dead, her Personal Assistant says. Winnie Madikizela Mandela was the former wife of South Africa’s first black president, Nelson Mandela. The couple – famously pictured hand-in-hand as Mr Mandela walked free from prison after 27 years – were a symbol of the anti-apartheid struggle…

  • Gov Okowa STARS University

    Okowa to perform groundbreaking ceremony of STARS University

    — 2nd April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa will on Tuesday, April 3 perform the groundbreaking ceremony of STARS University in Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state. STARS University is an institution where sports development will be an integral aspect of the citadel of learning, according to its promoter and former member…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share