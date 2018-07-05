Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Residents of Edjemuoyavwe community in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, have dragged the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to court over alleged oppression.

The community, in the suit number HCH/29/2018, before the state High Court, Oghara, demanded explanation as to why they had been in total darkness for over seven months, when they have paid up to date.

They stated that they were also in court to demand for monthly explanation of the bills sent to them, which the BEDC refused to make available to them until they wrote to through their lawyer.

Counsel to the community, Mr. Tony Ejumejowo told newsmen that his clients had been in total darkness for over seven months, saying that they were in court for BEDC to explain how they arrived at the N176,760,000 bill given to his clients.

Ejumejowo, who stated that his clients had been paying their bills, lamented over alleged inhuman act of BEDC leaving his clients in total darkness for over seven months.

He said the action has paralyzed businesses and affected the progress and life of the people in the area.