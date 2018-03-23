Communications Minister fires aides after memo goes viral

Two aides to Communications Minister Adebayo Shorty were sacked as a result of a memo addressed to him demanding payment of their emoluments.

The memo, since gone viral on social media, also mentioned disclosure of the Minister’s sudden wealth.

Their firings and disclaimer were contained in a statement by Deputy Director of Press in the ministry, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike.

It reads: “The Honourable Minister of Communications, (Dr) Adebayo Shittu, has approved the disengagement of two of his aides; namely Mr. Victor Oluwadamilare, Special Assistant (Media) and Sheik Imam Tajudeen, Special Assistant (Special Duties).”

“Consequently, anybody dealing with them on behalf of the Honourable Minister and the Ministry of Communications is doing so at his or her own risk.

“They have been directed to hand over all ministry’s properties in their possession. The Hon. Minister, however, thanked them for their services and wished them well in their future endeavour.”

The lengthy memo in question is titled “RE: REQUEST FOR MY ACCUMULATED EMOLUMENTS” and was written by one Oluwadamilare to the Minister.